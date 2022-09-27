Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Man Wanted for Burglary
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40 year old man named Kevin D. Turner. Turner is wanted for Burglary. He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Turner’s location,...
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
WLWT 5
Police: Worker dies after being hit by semi at loading dock in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was hit by a semitrailer in a parking lot in northern Kentucky Wednesday. It happened around 2:55 p.m. when officers responded to the 7900 block of Foundation Drive for a person not breathing. When they got to the scene, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/28/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Runyon, 40, of Grayson, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
wymt.com
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
WKYT 27
Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. As a precaution, police have evacuated the...
Fox 19
Man killed in head-on NKY crash
WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An officer and another person were shot near a nightclub in Lexington late Wednesday night. The shooting happened near Deja Vu on New Circle Road after 11 p.m. According to police, officers were investigating a car that was connected to a robbery. The driver of the...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
WTVQ
Have you seen Charles Prater? Police ask public for assistance in months-long search
BLUEBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flemingsburg police are again asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who’s been missing for four months. Charles “C.C.” Prater was last seen on foot on May 9 in Bluebank. At that time, he was seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt and pajama pants. On June 3, he was reported missing.
Ohio group arrested for kidnapping and assault after man found covered in blood
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Three people have been arrested for kidnapping and assault in Wheelersburg, Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday about a man walking down State Route 140 that looked like he was beaten up. They say the man was covered in blood. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
q95fm.net
One Person Confirmed Dead After Shooting in Greenup County
According to the Kentucky State Police, Emergency crews this morning were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley. It has been confirmed one person was killed in the shooting but no further details have been released at this time.
WKYT 27
Apparent carnival ride on I-75 in Scott Co. causes traffic backup
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of what appears to be a carnival ride in middle of the interstate. They said it’s southbound...
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day 13: Footprints continue to be focus
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — After being cut short on Tuesday, the murder trial of George Wagner IV will resume Wednesday morning. In what will be the Pike County Massacre trial's 13th day, the focus will be on footprints. Prior to Tuesday's early dismissal, jurors heard testimony explaining what investigators...
Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for 'wire fraud'
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer's account to herself, a federal prosecutor's office said. Hachelle Alsip, 42, of Independence, worked for Victory Mortgage as a loan...
WTVQ
1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
Comments / 2