LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO