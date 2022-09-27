ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium brings back Boo! in the Blue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who love Halloween and the Texas State Aquarium, Boo! in the Blue is back!. The aquarium will be decked out with spooky decorations, but the family-friendly activities include a virtual costume contest, candy and photo backgrounds. Divers even are expected to be in...
KIII 3News

Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, that's going to be a lot of candles. The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating its 170th birthday with a special event at 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. This marks the first celebration of the City's birthday since 2002. The celebration will include...
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
KIII 3News

'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
KIII 3News

Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
KIII 3News

Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
blackchronicle.com

Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi local news

