Kolache craving? Czech out Czechfest this weekend in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — How about a two-for-one Czechfest event this weekend? Head over to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown this Sunday for food, fun and fellowship. "We'll have two different kinds of meals. We'll have a barbecue meal with all the trimmings, and we'll also have...
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
Texas State Aquarium brings back Boo! in the Blue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who love Halloween and the Texas State Aquarium, Boo! in the Blue is back!. The aquarium will be decked out with spooky decorations, but the family-friendly activities include a virtual costume contest, candy and photo backgrounds. Divers even are expected to be in...
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, that's going to be a lot of candles. The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating its 170th birthday with a special event at 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. This marks the first celebration of the City's birthday since 2002. The celebration will include...
Area bingo halls hemorrhage as game rooms go unregulated
Isaac Valencia, the owner of El Mercado Night Bingo and the day bingo at La Valencia said he’s lost so many customers as game rooms continue to go unregulated.
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
CACCB's 10th annual Pinwheels event kicks off in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend held their 10th annual pinwheels event today after a 2 year hold due to the COVID pandemic. The family fun event was held to raise awareness for children and give families an opportunity to learn more about the resources available.
City of Corpus Christi continues its assault on mosquitoes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi continues to spray across the area, trying to combat the recent mosquito infestation that has followed the recent rains. Vector control was out spraying along routes 27, 28, and 29 in Flour Bluff on Tuesday. Wednesday, routes one, two and...
Del Mar College offering free dental work for community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your smile is part of your first impression and pretty important when it comes to, you know, chewing food. From now until December, Del Mar College's Dental Hygiene program is encouraging people to apply to get free dental services from their students. The Dental Hygiene...
'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
There's a whole lot of (milk)shakin' going on at the new Sandi's Diner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A step back in time is what you'll now find at the former Hamlin Pharmacy location. The new Sandi's Diner opened there Monday, and folks were eager to show up and re-live a piece of the past. "It's like 50 years ago,” said customer Bertha...
Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
Halloween light show is already on display in Ingleside
The Cannon family in Ingleside has gone all-out for Halloween this year. They have put together an epic holiday display filled with lights and sounds.
Two-story restaurant coming to Bob Hall Pier
The new Bob Hall Pier project has moved forward one step, as Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of making the restaurant on the pier a two-story facility, as opposed to a single story.
Are CC business' COVID relief grants legitimate? Better Business Bureau weighs in
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers have been asking about a service called 361 Grants operating out of the El Barrio Food Pantry on 19th Street. Customers there have been leaving with paperwork instead of food, along with hopes of a big payout down the line. For a $150...
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
