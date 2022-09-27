ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

First Look at Sixers Arriving in Charleston for Training Camp

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago

The Sixers made it to Charleston to prepare for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers wanted to prepare for the upcoming season differently this year.

Back in July, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported that the Sixers were set to have a different location for training camp, according to Doc Rivers.

A month later, the team confirmed they were headed to Charleston, South Carolina, at the start of the fall to begin preparing for their 2022-2023 campaign.

In a press release, the Sixers announced they were set to begin training camp on September 27, 2022. The practice sessions would run until October 2, 2022. Each session would be held at McAlister Field House on The Citadel’s campus.

After the Sixers participated in a busy day full of press conferences, one-on-one interviews, video, and photoshoots, the team packed its bags and left for Charleston on Monday.

The Sixers Take on Charleston

“We’re excited to go away for training camp because we really think it helps coach and the players focus on just doing that team-building 24/7 as we move into the season,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey on Monday.

Typically, the Sixers prepare for their upcoming seasons at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. That was the case for Doc Rivers’ first two seasons as the Sixers’ head coach.

Now that COVID restrictions have loosened over time, Rivers wanted the Sixers to hit the road this time around as he continues a trend of holding training camp away from home.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

