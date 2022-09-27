ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

North Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in Capitol riot

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Aroo_0iCMpxRj00

A 51-year-old man from The Colony pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the United States Department of Justice reported.

According to court documents , Daniel Ray Caldwell sprayed a line of police officers with a chemical irritant, believed to be mace or pepper spray, when they opposed the rioters in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol building.

Caldwell, a former Marine, has been behind bars since his arrest by FBI agents on Feb. 10, 2021, the Dallas Morning News reported. According to the Department of Justice, he is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and potential fines.

According to the Department of Justice news release, more than 870 people in nearly all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol building.

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Mansfield man gets 4-year prison sentence for role in Capitol riot

MANSFIELD, Texas - The self-proclaimed president of a North Texas militia group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot. Lucas Denney of Mansfield was convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack. Denney is a former military...
MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
The Colony, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Colony, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Charged in Collin County Home Invasion

Two men are in custody Wednesday, accused of breaking into a Collin County home, tying the hands of the elderly woman who lived there and stealing her belongings, police say. A news release from the City of Murphy said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had parked behind a home in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
DENTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Caldwell
blackchronicle.com

Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary

MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi Agents#Marine#Fbi#The Department Of Justice
fox4news.com

Dallas man gets life in prison over $3.7M worth of meth hidden in cauliflower

DALLAS - A Dallas man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison after accepting a delivery with $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside boxes of cauliflower. 48-year-old Joaquin Salinas pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.   The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
PARKER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
13K+
Followers
526
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy