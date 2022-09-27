North Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in Capitol riot

A 51-year-old man from The Colony pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the United States Department of Justice reported.

According to court documents , Daniel Ray Caldwell sprayed a line of police officers with a chemical irritant, believed to be mace or pepper spray, when they opposed the rioters in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol building.

Caldwell, a former Marine, has been behind bars since his arrest by FBI agents on Feb. 10, 2021, the Dallas Morning News reported. According to the Department of Justice, he is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and potential fines.

According to the Department of Justice news release, more than 870 people in nearly all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol building.