KVIA
City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas– Monsoon season brings rains to the Borderland, but the weeds that are left have some city workers strained. With several vacancies, the city is turning to a clean-up effort that serves as volunteer hours for high schoolers in the Borderland. This week the city has come out with a plan to clear The post City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
Local group hosts “vigil” to mourn loss of children’s education
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local group “Familias Unidas por la Educación” will be in front of Bowie High School Thursday evening to call attention to the crisis within barrio schools. The members of the group are concerned that their kids are falling behind academically at schools such as Bowie, Guillen Middle School and Douglass […]
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
KOAT 7
Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight
EL PASO, Texas - The final touches are being put on two 7-foot swords, that will soon be on display at Hank's High School, home of the Knights. The swords are a gift to the school from former state Rep. Joe Pickett. After stepping down from politics due to a cancer diagnosis in 2019, he The post A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight appeared first on KVIA.
las-cruces.org
Meerscheidt Recreation Center Temporary Closure
Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave., will be closed Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 due to the 2022 Whole Enchilada Softball Tournament being played at Hadley Sports Complex. Regular programs will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. For information, call Meerscheidt Recreation Center, at 575/541-2563.
KFOX 14
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
KVIA
EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
Alamogordo to restore lake, asking for public input
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo wants your input on its plans to restore Bonito Lake. The lake was filled with debris from the Little Bear Fire in 2012, significantly impacting the area. The city says it wants to apply for a federal grant to rebuild the roads leading to the campgrounds and fishing […]
Kendra Scott El Paso To Hold Fundraiser for Family of El Paso Man Killed In Train Derailment
The family of an El Paso man that was tragically killed after two trains delayed in El Paso’s lower valley is hoping that the community will show their support this Friday at an event meant to raise funds to assist the family during this tough time. Back in August,...
El Paso wants non-stop flights to Mexico
El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico, something the business community and City Council members say will boost business and tourism and help families reconnect with loved ones across the border.
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Lack of understanding with 'Red-flag law' is a statewide problem
Will the Yacone slaying help focus people on reasonable efforts to restrict gun ownership by the troubled and violence-prone – and on using the tools we have?. My introduction to Bob Yacone came when, on Facebook, he viciously trashed a friend. Bob owned and ran a Deming pizza joint called “Forghedaboudit.”
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Water, Army Corps of Engineers to conduct study into combating flooding, debris flow in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albuquerque District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address flooding and debris flow problems in Central El Paso. The community meeting, in partnership with City Rep. Alexsandra Annello’s office, will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 […]
