Alaska is full of gorgeous hikes, too many bald eagles to count, and welcoming people. If you’re looking for pretty much the easiest way to see the gorgeous state of Alaska, you’ll definitely want to put a cruise with Holland America Lines (HAL) on your family travel list. We tagged along on the MS Westerdam that made a round-trip journey to Alaska from Seattle and we think it appeals to families who love outdoor adventure, beautiful scenery, and vacations that are pretty much planned for them. Here’s why.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO