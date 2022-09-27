ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 29, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on an unusual Southeast troll season. Maggie Nelson of KUCB tells of growing pains for the kelp industry. And the special sport and subsistence fishery for Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast Tanner crab. opens...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Another ex-typhoon will effect the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
ALASKA STATE
KYUK

Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

When the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were barreling toward western Alaska to unleash what turned out to be the region’s strongest storm in more than half a century, meteorologists knew what was coming. What they could not predict was the exact level and location of flooding – devastation that prompted a federal disaster declaration on Friday by President Joe Biden and a whirlwind Alaska tour over the weekend by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
ALASKA STATE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska sand dunes hint at ancient past

Sitting at a window seat on a recent flight from Seattle to Fairbanks, I looked down on Alaska from 35,000 feet. There was my home river, the Tanana, flowing gray and braided from near the Canada border. The Alaska Highway followed the river’s curves.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Nome, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Delta Junction, AK
City
Hooper Bay, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Orange Shirt Day observed this week in Juneau. ReVision Alaska, a new KTOO television series.

It’s hard to believe that an orange shirt sparked an international movement to honor survivors of abuse at government schools for Indigenous children. The story behind that orange shirt on this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, and what lead to Orange Shirt Day, which will be observed this Friday, September 30th. You’ll also hear about opportunities this week to learn more about boarding school abuse.
JUNEAU, AK
kbbi.org

State wants to hear from Alaska seniors

Four years ago, when Alaska surveyed its 60-and-older population, seniors said their highest-priority issues were financial security and access to healthcare. Since 2018, that population has only continued to grow, testing the limits of the state’s eldercare services. Now, the state is conducting an updated survey to take stock of the highest-priority issues facing Alaska seniors today.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
FAIRBANKS, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained

For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
ALASKA STATE
tinybeans.com

A Holland America Alaska Cruise Should Be on Your Family’s Bucket List

Alaska is full of gorgeous hikes, too many bald eagles to count, and welcoming people. If you’re looking for pretty much the easiest way to see the gorgeous state of Alaska, you’ll definitely want to put a cruise with Holland America Lines (HAL) on your family travel list. We tagged along on the MS Westerdam that made a round-trip journey to Alaska from Seattle and we think it appeals to families who love outdoor adventure, beautiful scenery, and vacations that are pretty much planned for them. Here’s why.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year

Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Public Media#Ninilchik Alaska News
akbizmag.com

Alternative Fuels Slowly Rolling into Alaska’s Trucking Fleets

Earlier this year, Alaska CNG received a Kenworth powered by compressed natural gas, which hauls North Slope gas to the utility’s customers. Earlier this year, Alaska CNG accepted delivery of a Kenworth T800 to haul compressed natural gas to customers in the Deadhorse area. The fuel doesn’t simply ride in the tanker trailer, though; compressed natural gas (CNG) powers the truck. Alaska CNG hopes to become a model for alternative energy in ground transport.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Very wet and windy September weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large circulation of low pressure is bringing widespread rain to the west and Southcentral Alaska, and will spread to Southeast Alaska. Winds have picked up as the storm front moves in. Hillside and inlet areas of Anchorage and Turnagain Arm will see southeast winds of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Bethany Marcum: What pet projects are Alaskans paying for?

While the bulk of state expenditures occur via the operating budget, the capital budget is a separate lever policymakers often use to cut or increase the state’s overall spending. This year, due in part to high oil revenue, they wedged many pet projects into the capital budget. This is unfortunate, unsurprising, and irresponsible.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
kdll.org

Fruit and fungi: What to forage on the Kenai Peninsula this fall

The constant barrage of rain has come at the chagrin of a lot of Alaskans in Southcentral this summer. But Jenni Trissel, of Homer, said it’s been awesome for Alaskans harvesting berries and mushrooms. “It’s been great. The ferns are happier. The trees are happier," she said. "Everything has...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks hosts 2022 Alaska Fire Conference

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - From September 26 to September 30, Fairbanks is hosting the 2022 Alaska Fire Conference, which hasn’t convened since the before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Alaska Fire Conference is an annual gathering of firefighters from across the state, all attending to share knowledge and skills. During...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Smithonian

A Small Town in Alaska Is Home to the World’s First Hammer Museum

Imagine a hammer. Chances are the implement that comes to mind has a wooden handle—maybe rubber—leading to a metal head, with a claw in the back. You’ve got the picture? OK. Now forget it—because the 2,500 hammers (with another 8,000 in storage) at the Hammer Museum in Haines, Alaska, defy common knowledge.
HAINES, AK
Must Read Alaska

Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator

As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy