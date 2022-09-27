Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
David McFarland – Service 10/1/22 11 a.m.
David McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. His funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Friday afternoon starting at 4...
mymoinfo.com
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Brenda Louise Ervin — Service 10/3/22 10 A.M.
Brenda Louise Ervin of Festus passed away Monday, September 26th, she was 71 years old. The funeral mass will be Monday (10/3) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Wilma Theresa Edwards — Service 10/1/22 10:30 A.M.
Wilma Theresa Edwards of Crystal City passed away Tuesday (9/27), she was 92 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (10/1) morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The visitation for Wilma Edwards will be Friday (9/30) evening from 4 until 7 at the Vinyard Funeral...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Billy G. Gosnell — Service 9/30/22 10 A.M.
Billy G. Gosnell of Pevely passed away Friday (9/23) he was 88 years old. The funeral services will be Friday (9/30) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. The visitation for Billy Gosnell will be Thursday (9/29) evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Kenneth L. Turnbough – Service – 09/30/22 at 10 a.m.
Kenneth L. Turnbough of Perryville died September 22nd at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Kenneth Turnbough is Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford and...
mymoinfo.com
Brenda Ruth Strege
Brenda Ruth Strege of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 38. Per Brenda’s request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
James E. McGraw — Service TBA
James E. McGraw of Crystal City passed away Sunday, September 25th at the age of 84. A memorial service for James McGraw will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr. — Private Services
Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr. of Herculaneum passed away Thursday, September 22nd, he was 67 years old. Funeral services for Thomas Coursen Jr. will be private and under the direction of Mahn Funeral Homes.
mymoinfo.com
George “Steve” Wilson — Service 9/28/22 4 P.M.
George “Steve” Wilson of Festus passed away Saturday (9/24), he was 81 years old. The visitation for Steve Wilson will be Wednesday (9/28) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 4 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Two Marble Hill Residents Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Marble Hill) A motorcycle accident in Cape Girardeau County has left two Marble Hill residents injured, one seriously. The highway patrol says 27 year old Jacob Ferrell was driving east on Highway 74 when he hit a pedestrian, 32 year old Jessica Natvig, who was in the roadway. Ferrell was...
mymoinfo.com
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
KFVS12
Lane closure following vehicle crash
The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
KFVS12
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
KFVS12
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday night, September 27. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. on Highway 74, just east of County Road 205. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP),...
mymoinfo.com
A Highway accident injures two near Hillsboro
A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident happened Monday morning, sending two women to the hospital. The Highway Patrol reports that a Chevy Cruze driven by 66-year-old Tory McKinney, slowed for traffic on Highway A, East of Pioneer Road, when she was struck from behind by a Ford Expedition driven by 20-year-old Jared Lattimore of St.Louis. As a result, McKinney struck the car in front of her, a Ford F-150 driven by Juan Pascal. At this time a fourth vehicle driven by Rachel Massey of Imperial was unable to stop for the accident in time and struck the rear of Lattimore’s vehicle. Tory McKinney and Rachel Massey were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, McKinney with minor injuries, and Massey with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 7:42 am on Monday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Four Vehicle Crash in Ste. Genevieve County Injures Two
(Miller’s) Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 32 just west of Brown Road when all four vehicles were headed eastbound. A Chevy Cruze driven by 25-year-old Jessica Finley of...
kfmo.com
Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Backstoppers All American BBQ follow up
(Cedar Hill) The weather over the weekend was fantastic for many outdoor events and one of those was the Backstoppers of Jefferson County annual All-American BBQ event at the Big River VFW in Cedar Hill. The event is sponsored by Gerding Enterprises in Dittmer. Mike Simms is the President of Backstoppers of Jefferson County. He says the event went extremely well and a lot of people donated to the cause.
Comments / 0