Here’s what is canceled, closed or postponed in South Florida because of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast, but its effects will be felt in the Miami-Dade area. Here’s what’s closed due to the storm:

When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?

Cl osed

Miami-Dade, Broward public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Officials in both districts said they will decide Thursday about whether schools will reopen Friday.

will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Officials in both districts said they will decide Thursday about whether schools will reopen Friday. Monroe County public schools in the Keys will be closed Wednesday . County officials will most likely decide Wednesday about whether schools would be closed Thursday.

in the Keys will be closed Wednesday . County officials will most likely decide Wednesday about whether schools would be closed Thursday. Miami-Dade County transit services are suspended as of early Wednesday morning. That includes Metrorail, Metrobus and STS services.

are suspended as of early Wednesday morning. That includes Metrorail, Metrobus and STS services. Archdiocesan schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Florida International University closes 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday. All classes canceled including online classes.

closes 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday. All classes canceled including online classes. At University of Miami , classes at Coral Gables and Marine campuses will move to an online format starting at 2 p.m. through Wednesday. Campus store, Herbert Wellness Center, Hurricane Food Court, Shalala Student Center and Student Center Complex and university libraries close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.

, classes at Coral Gables and Marine campuses will move to an online format starting at 2 p.m. through Wednesday. Campus store, Herbert Wellness Center, Hurricane Food Court, Shalala Student Center and Student Center Complex and university libraries close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. Miami Dade College closes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and remains closed on Wednesday.

closes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and remains closed on Wednesday. Florida Atlantic University canceled all classes, including online classes, from 5 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday. A decision hasn’t been made yet about Thursday classes.

canceled all classes, including online classes, from 5 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday. A decision hasn’t been made yet about Thursday classes. Zoo Miami is closed through Thursday.





is closed through Thursday. Miami-Dade parks are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Miami-Dade libraries are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Monroe County libraries are closed Tuesday.

are closed Tuesday. Miami-Dade county court system will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, though some virtual hearings will continue.

will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, though some virtual hearings will continue. Alper Jewish Community Center at 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami is closed until further notice.

at 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami is closed until further notice. City of Doral parks close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County will be closed Wednesday. For medical emergencies, call 911.

will be closed Wednesday. For medical emergencies, call 911. Bahia Honda, Curry Hammock, Fort Zachary Taylor and Long Key state park in the Florida Keys are closed.

in the Florida Keys are closed. Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade after-school sports will be canceled Tuesday; after-school clubs remain open. Clubs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Miami-Dade animal services facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Brightline rail service will operate on a modified schedule with 12 departures on Wednesday. Stations remain open.

Miami Beach Trolley and Freebee services are suspended until weather conditions improve.

Miami Children’s Museum on Watson Island Park will be closed Wednesday.

All Books & Books locations will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

All Pollo Tropical locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and reopen after the storm.

Suspended

Door Dash is suspending operations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, West Palm Beach and many cities on Florida’s west coast at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Postponed

Postponed Lynyrd Skynyrd at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 has been postponed until 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

When will South Florida, Keys see the worst of Ian, and when will bad weather clear out?