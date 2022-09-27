ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Here’s what is canceled, closed or postponed in South Florida because of Hurricane Ian

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast, but its effects will be felt in the Miami-Dade area. Here’s what’s closed due to the storm:

When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?

Cl osed

  • Miami-Dade, Broward public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Officials in both districts said they will decide Thursday about whether schools will reopen Friday.
  • Monroe County public schools in the Keys will be closed Wednesday . County officials will most likely decide Wednesday about whether schools would be closed Thursday.
  • Miami-Dade County transit services are suspended as of early Wednesday morning. That includes Metrorail, Metrobus and STS services.
  • Archdiocesan schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Florida International University closes 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday. All classes canceled including online classes.
  • At University of Miami , classes at Coral Gables and Marine campuses will move to an online format starting at 2 p.m. through Wednesday. Campus store, Herbert Wellness Center, Hurricane Food Court, Shalala Student Center and Student Center Complex and university libraries close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
  • Miami Dade College closes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and remains closed on Wednesday.
  • Florida Atlantic University canceled all classes, including online classes, from 5 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday. A decision hasn’t been made yet about Thursday classes.
  • Zoo Miami is closed through Thursday.

  • Miami-Dade parks are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Miami-Dade libraries are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Monroe County libraries are closed Tuesday.
  • Miami-Dade county court system will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, though some virtual hearings will continue.
  • Alper Jewish Community Center at 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami is closed until further notice.
  • City of Doral parks close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The Florida Department of Health in Broward County will be closed Wednesday. For medical emergencies, call 911.
  • Bahia Honda, Curry Hammock, Fort Zachary Taylor and Long Key state park in the Florida Keys are closed.

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade after-school sports will be canceled Tuesday; after-school clubs remain open. Clubs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Miami-Dade animal services facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Brightline rail service will operate on a modified schedule with 12 departures on Wednesday. Stations remain open.

  • Miami Beach Trolley and Freebee services are suspended until weather conditions improve.

  • Miami Children’s Museum on Watson Island Park will be closed Wednesday.

  • All Books & Books locations will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

  • All Pollo Tropical locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and reopen after the storm.

Suspended

Door Dash is suspending operations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, West Palm Beach and many cities on Florida’s west coast at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Postponed

  • Postponed Lynyrd Skynyrd at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 has been postponed until 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

When will South Florida, Keys see the worst of Ian, and when will bad weather clear out?

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
