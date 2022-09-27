AppHarvest officials joined students and staff at Johnson Central High School on Thursday, celebrating the opening of the ag-tech company’s tenth container farm. The hydroponic growth trailer lets the school’s Future Farmers of America take part in growing greens and more, using only water, offering hands-on opportunities to grow new ideas about what their futures hold. The harvested veggies are being used in the school cafeteria, sold at the Johnson Co Farmers’ Market, and bought by Appalachian Regional Healthcare to be used in its Paintsville location. ARH officials also presented AppHarvest with a $10,000 check Thursday, which ARH VP of Human Resources Sonya Bergman said was meant to highlight the medical provider’s commitment to wellness. School Officials said the project is highlighting the rich culture of farming, adding in the new possibilities that are on the horizon for the future generations. The students are excited for the lessons they can learn and the futures they can plant with the new container farm.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO