ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: FEMA’s response in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Kentucky tornado victims know how difficult it can sometimes be to get help fast. FEMA workers continue to say the financial aid is coming, in an even larger amount than what we saw in Western Kentucky. The organization has approved aid for about 6,500 people...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

Perry BOE discusses construction progress

Among the several agenda items mentioned during the Sept. 22 special called Perry County Board of Education meeting, the board discussed construction being done to A.B. Combs Elementary School, Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School and also addressed FEMA related items as applicable. Since the July flooding, the Perry County...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear held a Team Kentucky update for Sept. 29

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which included economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Economic development update Governor Beshear announced the Courier Journal reported that Kentucky led the nation in job growth for the month of August. New data from […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Breathitt County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Several local service provider programs receive federal dollars through VOCA grant

Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nearly $23 million in grant funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program supporting victims of crime in the commonwealth. Several of those with local ties who will be receiving a portion of this funding include the Russell County Attorney’s Office with $50,698, Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center with $123,760, the Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center with $145,600, and the Bethany House Abuse Shelter in Somerset with $159,112.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Disaster#Medicaid#Spanish#The Fema Helpline
wklw.com

AppHarvest plants 10th container farm in Johnson County

AppHarvest officials joined students and staff at Johnson Central High School on Thursday, celebrating the opening of the ag-tech company’s tenth container farm. The hydroponic growth trailer lets the school’s Future Farmers of America take part in growing greens and more, using only water, offering hands-on opportunities to grow new ideas about what their futures hold. The harvested veggies are being used in the school cafeteria, sold at the Johnson Co Farmers’ Market, and bought by Appalachian Regional Healthcare to be used in its Paintsville location. ARH officials also presented AppHarvest with a $10,000 check Thursday, which ARH VP of Human Resources Sonya Bergman said was meant to highlight the medical provider’s commitment to wellness. School Officials said the project is highlighting the rich culture of farming, adding in the new possibilities that are on the horizon for the future generations. The students are excited for the lessons they can learn and the futures they can plant with the new container farm.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Housing
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky volunteers help Floridians amidst Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of volunteers from the Kentucky American Red Cross were sent out to assist Floridians on Sunday with recovery relief, after being forced to evacuate. Hurricane Ian continues to move through Florida, and all hands have been on deck at shelters. Tanya Garitty was one of...
FLORIDA STATE
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy