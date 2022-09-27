Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Landlords denied assistance after losing property to flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tracie Watts and her son, Bryce, the trailer they rented out was more than just an extra source of income. “It was my trailer because my dad passed away two years ago, and he left it to me,” said Tracie Watts. After Watts’...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: FEMA’s response in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Kentucky tornado victims know how difficult it can sometimes be to get help fast. FEMA workers continue to say the financial aid is coming, in an even larger amount than what we saw in Western Kentucky. The organization has approved aid for about 6,500 people...
Perry BOE discusses construction progress
Among the several agenda items mentioned during the Sept. 22 special called Perry County Board of Education meeting, the board discussed construction being done to A.B. Combs Elementary School, Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School and also addressed FEMA related items as applicable. Since the July flooding, the Perry County...
Gov. Beshear held a Team Kentucky update for Sept. 29
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which included economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Economic development update Governor Beshear announced the Courier Journal reported that Kentucky led the nation in job growth for the month of August. New data from […]
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
lakercountry.com
Several local service provider programs receive federal dollars through VOCA grant
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nearly $23 million in grant funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program supporting victims of crime in the commonwealth. Several of those with local ties who will be receiving a portion of this funding include the Russell County Attorney’s Office with $50,698, Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center with $123,760, the Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center with $145,600, and the Bethany House Abuse Shelter in Somerset with $159,112.
wymt.com
‘There’s strength in numbers’: Officials share update two months after devastating floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, historic floods ravaged many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky. Now, two months later, officials are sharing updates on how folks in their communities are returning to their new normal. In the city of Hindman in Knott County, Mayor Tracy Neice says many folks...
wklw.com
AppHarvest plants 10th container farm in Johnson County
AppHarvest officials joined students and staff at Johnson Central High School on Thursday, celebrating the opening of the ag-tech company’s tenth container farm. The hydroponic growth trailer lets the school’s Future Farmers of America take part in growing greens and more, using only water, offering hands-on opportunities to grow new ideas about what their futures hold. The harvested veggies are being used in the school cafeteria, sold at the Johnson Co Farmers’ Market, and bought by Appalachian Regional Healthcare to be used in its Paintsville location. ARH officials also presented AppHarvest with a $10,000 check Thursday, which ARH VP of Human Resources Sonya Bergman said was meant to highlight the medical provider’s commitment to wellness. School Officials said the project is highlighting the rich culture of farming, adding in the new possibilities that are on the horizon for the future generations. The students are excited for the lessons they can learn and the futures they can plant with the new container farm.
WTVQ
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
14news.com
$20 million given to western Ky. to help farmers recover from Dec. 10 tornadoes
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - $20 million is going to western Kentucky to help farmers recover from the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Officials say the money will be used to build temporary grain storage facilities. U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky directed the Department of Agriculture to release the money. McConnell says the...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
Kentucky volunteers help Floridians amidst Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of volunteers from the Kentucky American Red Cross were sent out to assist Floridians on Sunday with recovery relief, after being forced to evacuate. Hurricane Ian continues to move through Florida, and all hands have been on deck at shelters. Tanya Garitty was one of...
wdrb.com
New website offers up-to-date availability for Kentucky's substance abuse recovery houses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new website launched Wednesday in Kentucky showing up-to-date availability of recovery houses for anyone in early recovery from drug addiction and looking for help. The new website — created by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center — allows people to confidentially find "safe, affordable...
wevv.com
Health department reports 282 new positive COVID cases in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released a new weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified, in addition to four new COVID-19 deaths. Here's where the new COVID-19 cases and...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky anti-hunger advocates hope to see ambitious plans at White House hunger conference
Anti-hunger advocates in Kentucky are hoping to hear ambitious policies, ideas and plans to tackle food insecurity in a conference this week on hunger hosted by the Biden administration. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health on Wednesday aims to end hunger and increase physical activity and healthy...
Kentucky constitutional amendment would give Legislature more power
There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky this year. The lesser-known Amendment 1 would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
