ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Community to decide which Grand Rapids projects get federal funds

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7uyS_0iCMoJu200

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Friday, people in Grand Rapids can vote for which community projects they think should get federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

Those as young as 13 can vote between Friday and Oct. 5 one of three ways: online, at their local Grand Rapids Public Library branch or at one of several Pull Up and Vote events. More about voting can be found at the Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids website .

The PBGR steering committee has been taking pitches from the community for months and has picked 27 finalists. A full list of those finalists and how much money they would get are listed on the city’s website. There’s a wide breadth of focuses, including but not limited to library or park upgrades, education, lead line removal, affordable child care, anti-violence programs and clean-up and beautification.

PBGR was formed to decide how to use some $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding . The cash is being split up between the city’s three wards, but not evenly: Projects within the First Ward will get a total of $600,000, the Second Ward is getting $400,000 and $1 million is going to the Third Ward. The distribution model was decided upon in response to demographics, economic factors and historical disparities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Federal Funds#American#The Second Ward#The Third Ward#Nexstar Media Inc
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WOOD

Spectrum Health is offering personalized care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To help minimize patient health care costs, Spectrum Health is offering more ways for individuals to better align their care to personal health goals and lifestyle needs while also removing barriers that get in the way of accessing quality and affordable care. Some of the ways they’re achieving this is by offering transportation assistance, longer appointments, financial aid, free interpreting services in over 20 languages, and gender-affirming care.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy