Community to decide which Grand Rapids projects get federal funds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Friday, people in Grand Rapids can vote for which community projects they think should get federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

Those as young as 13 can vote between Friday and Oct. 5 one of three ways: online, at their local Grand Rapids Public Library branch or at one of several Pull Up and Vote events. More about voting can be found at the Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids website .

The PBGR steering committee has been taking pitches from the community for months and has picked 27 finalists. A full list of those finalists and how much money they would get are listed on the city’s website. There’s a wide breadth of focuses, including but not limited to library or park upgrades, education, lead line removal, affordable child care, anti-violence programs and clean-up and beautification.

PBGR was formed to decide how to use some $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding . The cash is being split up between the city’s three wards, but not evenly: Projects within the First Ward will get a total of $600,000, the Second Ward is getting $400,000 and $1 million is going to the Third Ward. The distribution model was decided upon in response to demographics, economic factors and historical disparities.

