Wildwood’s city commission met Wednesday and was asked by the public about the unauthorized car rally that resulted in multiple deaths last weekend. NJ.com reports that Mayor Pete Byron said there “wasn’t any way we could ever have foreseen that happening”. Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said his comments were reserved due to an ongoing investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. He would not discuss his plan for specific, authorized large scale events in the city.

