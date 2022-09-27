ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Wildwood Officials Asked About Car Rally That Resulted in Multiple Deaths

Wildwood’s city commission met Wednesday and was asked by the public about the unauthorized car rally that resulted in multiple deaths last weekend. NJ.com reports that Mayor Pete Byron said there “wasn’t any way we could ever have foreseen that happening”. Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said his comments were reserved due to an ongoing investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. He would not discuss his plan for specific, authorized large scale events in the city.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Wildwood Issues Stern Warning for Weekend Car Event

Wildwood has issued a stern warning in advance of this weekend’s Race of Gentlemen event. Officials say unregistered vehicles and those that are not street legal will be ticketed and towed. The massive unsanctioned car event that turned deadly last weekend is not expected to come back to Wildwood this weekend.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Ka-Boom! Cooling Tower at B.L. England Brought Down With Blast

The large cooling tower at the B.L. England power plant in Upper Township came down Thursday with a scheduled thunderous blast. The tower was imploded Thursday morning by a professional crew. The event drew a large crowd of pedestrians and boat traffic who wanted to see the tower crash to the ground.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Stone Harbor Changes Rules Regarding Irrigation

Stone Harbor is changing its irrigation rules at the start of the New Year. According to an announcement made on the Borough’s website, any landscaping located between the curb and the sidewalk may only be watered with drip or trickle irrigation. The change was authorized in a Borough ordinance amended back in April, according to the Borough website.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
State Police Searching for Man In Identifiable Pickup Who Stole Furniture from Acme

New Jersey State Police are looking for a man in a pickup truck who allegedly stole furniture from the Seaville Acme back in late July. The truck is white in color with the words “Salt Life” on the top of its windshield. Police say a passenger inside the truck was wearing a black shirt and a black beanie. If you have information about the theft, you are asked to contact the Woodbine barracks.
WOODBINE, NJ
Middle Township Rolls Out New Online Licensing Program

Middle Township has rolled out a new program that offers online licensing and other features to Township residents. Online access is now available for vital records and public information. This new program allows for the online payments for the records to be made, which could eliminate visits to Township Hall.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cape May Police Release Photo of Man Wanted in Theft

Cape May Police have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for theft. Police did not disclosure the nature of the theft or when it occurred on their social media page. Anyone who has information about the male in the photo is asked to contact Cape May City Police.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Sports: Not an Anchor Bowl, But Potentially Biggest Game of Season Friday

The annual Lower Cape May-Middle Township high school football rivalry continues Friday, and not on Thanksgiving. WCZT will broadcast the football game Friday evening in Cape May Court House. The annual Anchor Bowl matchup will be played in September due to various scheduling issues that include a bigger postseason, according to CoastSportsToday.com’s Brian Cunniff. You can read more about this game at CoastSportsToday.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ

