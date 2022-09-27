ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

These lottery numbers win most frequently in Ohio

By Manny Gomez, Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVtAt_0iCMnu9m00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE /WJW) — How do you pick your lottery numbers? Some use numbers they say are lucky — like birthdays, anniversaries or phone numbers — hoping their cherished picks will bring a big win.

But which numbers actually have a proven record of winning?

Ohio spots where winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold

We took a look at the statistics for the Mega Millions and Powerball via the Ohio Lottery to see which have been the most-drawn numbers. The numbers are based on the last five years. We’ve limited the numbers to the top five on the list.

Mega Millions

First Five Numbers:

  • 17
  • 14
  • 31
  • 10
  • 64

Mega Ball Number:

  • 22 (28 times)

Powerball

First Five Numbers:

  • 39
  • 21
  • 36
  • 61
  • 63

Powerball Number:

  • 18 (30 times)

While it may be exciting to know some of the stats on these lottery numbers, it is important to note that your odds of winning the lottery are statistically 1 in 302,575,350. You can increase those odds by buying multiple tickets.

For perspective, according to the CDC , any given year you have the odds of one in a million of getting struck by lightning. So you are about 300 times more likely to get struck by lightning than win the lottery.

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Despite these odds, about half of adult Americans buy lottery tickets according to CNN Money , meaning that there are many people out there hoping to one day pick the right numbers and change their lives forever.

Currently the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow, with both now at or over $300 million.

Find out more about the Powerball jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

jim boogaloo
2d ago

I have a system to win with and all I need is a female to share it with so if you want to get rich hook up with me.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Fresno, OH
WLWT 5

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#The Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#The Mega Millions#The Ohio Lottery#Cdc#Americans#Cnn Money
WTOL-TV

NW Ohioans in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hits

TOLEDO, Ohio — In Cape Coral, Florida, Toledo native Emily Reese has experienced many hurricanes in the 40 years she's lived in the state. But she said Hurricane Ian is one she will never forget. "This storm is different," Reese said. "I have never encountered a storm of this...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Powerball
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTN

Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy