These lottery numbers win most frequently in Ohio

How do you pick your lottery numbers? Some use numbers they say are lucky — like birthdays, anniversaries or phone numbers — hoping their cherished picks will bring a big win.

But which numbers actually have a proven record of winning?

We took a look at the statistics for the Mega Millions and Powerball via the Ohio Lottery to see which have been the most-drawn numbers. The numbers are based on the last five years. We’ve limited the numbers to the top five on the list.

Mega Millions

First Five Numbers:

17

14

31

10

64

Mega Ball Number:

22 (28 times)

Powerball

First Five Numbers:

39

21

36

61

63

Powerball Number:

18 (30 times)

While it may be exciting to know some of the stats on these lottery numbers, it is important to note that your odds of winning the lottery are statistically 1 in 302,575,350. You can increase those odds by buying multiple tickets.

For perspective, according to the CDC , any given year you have the odds of one in a million of getting struck by lightning. So you are about 300 times more likely to get struck by lightning than win the lottery.

Despite these odds, about half of adult Americans buy lottery tickets according to CNN Money , meaning that there are many people out there hoping to one day pick the right numbers and change their lives forever.

Currently the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow, with both now at or over $300 million.

