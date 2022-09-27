Read full article on original website
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian City Council meeting rescheduled amid Hurricane Ian
Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle has rescheduled Wednesday’s City Council budget-only meeting for Friday at 5:00 p.m. due to flooding by Hurricane Ian. Carlisle is asking residents to remain home due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has also asked county residents to stay home.
sebastiandaily.com
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
wqcs.org
City of Stuart: Hurricane Ian Advisory #3
Stuart - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any storm related needs of our residents and businesses. City of Stuart offices will be closed both Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to...
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
wqcs.org
FPUA Reports an Isolated Natural Gas Leak in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: FPUA has identified an isolated natural gas leak at 13th Street and Georgia Avenue in Fort Pierce that is currently not affecting any customers. The issue was quickly identified, and work began immediately to remedy the situation. FPUA has deployed all available natural...
WPTV
3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:. Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach.
sebastiandaily.com
Emergency shelters opening Wednesday in Sebastian, Vero Beach
A few emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Officials from the City of Sebastian and Indian River County are doing a great job informing the public as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida on the west coast. The following Indian River County Emergency...
sebastiandaily.com
When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?
With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
WPBF News 25
City of Fort Pierce distributing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is providing sandbags for residents ahead ofHurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the...
Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area
JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
WPBF News 25
Body found in standing water of Martin County neighborhood during flooding
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. The body of a 34-year-old man was found in 10 inches of standing water in Martin County Wednesday morning. The body was found in a residential area along Lost River Road. Stay Prepared:...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Schools Closed on Friday
The School District of Indian River County announced that it would keep schools closed on Friday, September 30, 2022, due to power outages. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th. We are looking forward to welcoming students and staff members back on Monday, October 3rd,” the school district said in a statement.
WESH
Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Mayor Jim Hill talks about Hurricane Ian
City of Sebastian Mayor Jim Hill talks about Hurricane Ian. Right now, we are out of the path of Ian in Sebastian, Florida. However, remain informed in case this storm changes path again. Ian is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane as it moves along the west coast of Florida.
wflx.com
Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system
Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections. One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard. Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle. But...
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
