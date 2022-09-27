ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian City Council meeting rescheduled amid Hurricane Ian

Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle has rescheduled Wednesday’s City Council budget-only meeting for Friday at 5:00 p.m. due to flooding by Hurricane Ian. Carlisle is asking residents to remain home due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has also asked county residents to stay home.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

City of Stuart: Hurricane Ian Advisory #3

Stuart - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any storm related needs of our residents and businesses. City of Stuart offices will be closed both Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to...
STUART, FL
Sebastian, FL
Government
Indian River County, FL
Government
City
Sebastian, FL
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wqcs.org

FPUA Reports an Isolated Natural Gas Leak in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: FPUA has identified an isolated natural gas leak at 13th Street and Georgia Avenue in Fort Pierce that is currently not affecting any customers. The issue was quickly identified, and work began immediately to remedy the situation. FPUA has deployed all available natural...
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Emergency shelters opening Wednesday in Sebastian, Vero Beach

A few emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Officials from the City of Sebastian and Indian River County are doing a great job informing the public as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida on the west coast. The following Indian River County Emergency...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area

JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
JUPITER, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Schools Closed on Friday

The School District of Indian River County announced that it would keep schools closed on Friday, September 30, 2022, due to power outages. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th. We are looking forward to welcoming students and staff members back on Monday, October 3rd,” the school district said in a statement.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Mayor Jim Hill talks about Hurricane Ian

City of Sebastian Mayor Jim Hill talks about Hurricane Ian. Right now, we are out of the path of Ian in Sebastian, Florida. However, remain informed in case this storm changes path again. Ian is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane as it moves along the west coast of Florida.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wflx.com

Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system

Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections. One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard. Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle. But...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL

