Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
K12@Dallas
Friends find their home in Dallas ISD
First-grade teacher Katie Holt and instructional coordinator Natalie Cruz-Garcia of the Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern had no idea that they would become such close friends and co-workers nine years ago when they were 2014 corps members in Teach for America and were placed in Dallas ISD. “I have a...
fox4news.com
Parents upset over Allen ISD's rezoning plans
ALLEN, Texas - Some Allen ISD parents say they feel blindsided by the district's proposals to address overcrowding in some schools and declined enrollment in others. The potential plans include closing a couple of less crowded schools, repurposing them and shifting kids around. Parents took an opportunity to express frustration...
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week
DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Parents Raise Concern After Students Dropped At Wrong Bus Stops
Parents in Fort Worth are sharing their concerns after multiple incidents of their children being dropped off at wrong locations after school. Isabel Arreola is the mother of a Fort Worth ISD student. For years, she would drive her daughter Miranda, 9, to and from school. This is her daughter’s first year riding the school bus.
Southlake Style
New Miss Southlake And Outstanding Teen Announced
The new Miss Southlake and Outstanding Teen were officially crowned over the weekend. Earning the Miss Southlake title along with a $1,000 scholarship, Jenna Oakley will represent Southlake for the upcoming year. A current student at Sam Houston State University, Jenna previously won Inspirational Country Music Female Vocalist in 2022 and won the Overall Talent Award for her original song, “I’m Gonna Miss Me.”
advocatemag.com
Affordable Housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?
NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area
Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely
According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
WFAA
Republican Tarrant County judge holds meet and greet for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate
FORT WORTH, Texas — In June of 2021, Lt Governor Dan Patrick announced his intentions and future plans in Texas politics. After announcing his re-election campaign Patrick probably never expected a Texas-size surprise from inside his own political party. Not only has Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley endorsed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large
A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
Check out 3 businesses in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) The following businesses have been featured in the Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake areas in the past several weeks. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand...
Big Tex Goes Up-Ready to Welcome Visitors to Texas State Fair
Thanks to photographer Chris Waits for capturing these images of Big Tex being raised up to greet the crowds expected to visit the 2022 State Fair of Texas Sept. 30-Oct. 23. While taking photos, Chris met local artist Eric Hanson, the first Texas-based artist hired to participate in the Official Big Tex Portrait program.
ROISD Launches Anti-Bullying Program for Bullying Prevention Month
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD is launching an aggressive anti-bullying campaign aimed at both preventing and reporting bullying behavior. The See Something, Say Something program gives students reminders to be kind and the tools to report inappropriate behavior through STOPit. The program has an app that can be downloaded or reports can be made online.
Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15
Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
