ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K12@Dallas

Friends find their home in Dallas ISD

First-grade teacher Katie Holt and instructional coordinator Natalie Cruz-Garcia of the Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern had no idea that they would become such close friends and co-workers nine years ago when they were 2014 corps members in Teach for America and were placed in Dallas ISD. “I have a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Parents upset over Allen ISD's rezoning plans

ALLEN, Texas - Some Allen ISD parents say they feel blindsided by the district's proposals to address overcrowding in some schools and declined enrollment in others. The potential plans include closing a couple of less crowded schools, repurposing them and shifting kids around. Parents took an opportunity to express frustration...
ALLEN, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week

DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Duncanville, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
Duncanville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Duncanville, TX
Local
Texas Education
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Parents Raise Concern After Students Dropped At Wrong Bus Stops

Parents in Fort Worth are sharing their concerns after multiple incidents of their children being dropped off at wrong locations after school. Isabel Arreola is the mother of a Fort Worth ISD student. For years, she would drive her daughter Miranda, 9, to and from school. This is her daughter’s first year riding the school bus.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

New Miss Southlake And Outstanding Teen Announced

The new Miss Southlake and Outstanding Teen were officially crowned over the weekend. Earning the Miss Southlake title along with a $1,000 scholarship, Jenna Oakley will represent Southlake for the upcoming year. A current student at Sam Houston State University, Jenna previously won Inspirational Country Music Female Vocalist in 2022 and won the Overall Talent Award for her original song, “I’m Gonna Miss Me.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Art Education#Visual Arts Education#The Districts#Duncanville Isd#Duncanville High School#Taea
advocatemag.com

Affordable Housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?

NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area

Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
FanSided

Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely

According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large

A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Big Tex Goes Up-Ready to Welcome Visitors to Texas State Fair

Thanks to photographer Chris Waits for capturing these images of Big Tex being raised up to greet the crowds expected to visit the 2022 State Fair of Texas Sept. 30-Oct. 23. While taking photos, Chris met local artist Eric Hanson, the first Texas-based artist hired to participate in the Official Big Tex Portrait program.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

ROISD Launches Anti-Bullying Program for Bullying Prevention Month

(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD is launching an aggressive anti-bullying campaign aimed at both preventing and reporting bullying behavior. The See Something, Say Something program gives students reminders to be kind and the tools to report inappropriate behavior through STOPit. The program has an app that can be downloaded or reports can be made online.
RED OAK, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15

Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy