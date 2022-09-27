Read full article on original website
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
Blue Jays fan with perfect name misses Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball
Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.
Detroit Red Wings lose to Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, in preseason: Game thread replay
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Target Field in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago is...
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit Tigers
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit TigersWatch the exchange between AJ Reilly and Lynn Henning below (video begins as the question is asked) Prior to a game in early August against the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera told Detroit...
3 players on the Lakers roster that could shock the world this season
The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to do much this upcoming season, even by their own fans. Los Angeles is coming off of arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history and the offseason did not yield enough change for fans to expect anything different. While things are looking...
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu
Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
Starling Marte injury: Mets backup plan for Braves series and beyond
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not close to returning to the team for their pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets have already clinched a postseason berth, but it will be a matter of whether they will win the NL East, or if they will be a Wild Card team. They are set to enter a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are right behind them in the standings. But will they have one of their top free agent signings available?
The Chicago Bears let Dick Butkus take over their Twitter account and it was pure old-man chaos
Despite some shoddy play on the field from franchise quarterback Justin Fields, and some not-so great comments about the fans off of it, the Chicago Bears are 2-1 and tied for first in the NFC North. It won't last, but it's certainly a nice step up from the much maligned Matt Nagy era. The vibes are all good in the windy city, for now.
Yoan Moncada (foot) missing again Thursday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada (foot) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. What It Means:. Moncada is missing from the lineup for a second straight day due to a sore foot. Josh Harrison will cover third...
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Omer Yurtseven entering 2022-23 Season
The Miami Heat have a ton of things to sort out as they head into the season. One of them and heard about, ad nauseam to this point, is how they’ll handle their power forward situation. With Caleb Martin prepping to take on the roll, by most indications, the...
Matt Eberflus defends Lucas Patrick passing Teven Jenkins on Bears depth chart
Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick appears to have made a good impression on Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Patrick, who started over Teven Jenkins at right guard in Chicago’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, has seen his playing time increase the last two games despite sharing a 50-50 split with Jenkins in Week 1.
