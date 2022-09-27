Read full article on original website
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
Alabama White Sauce Recipe
You don't have to be from Alabama to appreciate a nice helping of Alabama white sauce. According to Serious Eats, this tangy sauce was indeed invented in Alabama, but it has gained popularity all over the country. Alabama white sauce features a thick mayonnaise base with some vinegar and a handful of other ingredients that makes it great to use as a dipping sauce, spread, or dip for a wide variety of foods. Dip your fries in it, spread it on a sandwich, or mix it up with coleslaw, or enjoy it as it was initially intended, with fried chicken and BBQ. While you can pick up a bottle of Alabama white sauce at some grocery stores, this stuff is best when it's homemade because you get tp experience it at its ultimate freshness.
Claudia Roden’s recipe for pasta with black olive paste
I love this pasta. Because the olive paste has a strong flavour, it is best to serve it in small portions as a first course. You must only use good-tasting pitted olives, such as the Italian gaetas or the Greek kalamatas (I find them pitted in some supermarkets). Serves 4-6...
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Creamy slow cooked great northern beans
Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
Salmon, lentils and bacon team beautifully in slow-cooked dinner
Fish typically does not require a lengthy cooking time, which makes it both tricky and ideal to serve when hosting friends and family at home. However, that same short cooking time means it’s easy to overcook fish. And no one wants to serve or eat dry, overcooked fish. Slow-baking and slow cooking could prove the best of both worlds for cooks who want to serve fish but avoid overcooking it.
Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry
3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
Claudia Roden’s recipe for kofte kebab with tomato sauce and yoghurt
This is a mainstay of Turkish kebab houses where it is often dramatically served in a dish with a dome-shaped copper lid, the type that was once used at the sultan’s palace. I serve it in a large, round clay dish which can be warmed in the oven. This...
Balsamic Steak With Radicchio and Pears
This steak dinner is made for a weeknight but easily impresses dinner guests. The whole meal is cooked on the grill and delivers that beloved charred flavor. No grill? No problem. Use a grill pan for equally delicious results. Juicy, sweet pears and bitter radicchio, both grilled, complement the rich steak and vibrant balsamic-shallot dressing. A final sprinkling of creamy and funky blue cheese and a scattering of chives is the final touch to this stellar dinner. Serve this striking dish family-style on a platter and it will be your most requested dinner from here on out.
