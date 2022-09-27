You don't have to be from Alabama to appreciate a nice helping of Alabama white sauce. According to Serious Eats, this tangy sauce was indeed invented in Alabama, but it has gained popularity all over the country. Alabama white sauce features a thick mayonnaise base with some vinegar and a handful of other ingredients that makes it great to use as a dipping sauce, spread, or dip for a wide variety of foods. Dip your fries in it, spread it on a sandwich, or mix it up with coleslaw, or enjoy it as it was initially intended, with fried chicken and BBQ. While you can pick up a bottle of Alabama white sauce at some grocery stores, this stuff is best when it's homemade because you get tp experience it at its ultimate freshness.

