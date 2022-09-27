Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Photos released of vehicle that allegedly struck OSU student
As the investigation continues in the hit-and-run crash involving an Oregon State University student, the Corvallis Police Department on Thursday released photos of the suspect vehicle.
kptv.com
Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
KXL
Oregon State University Student Seriously Hurt In Alleged Hit And Run
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Police in Corvallis are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near Oregon State University. The incident happened Monday night when witnesses found 21-year-old student Aliyah Lopez hurt on the ground after being hit by a car. She is currently being treated for traumatic...
Brothers arrested by Salem Police for alleged involvement in late August shooting
Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a Salem shooting incident that happened in August.
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
kezi.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Highway 99 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A 48-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 in Corvallis Tuesday night, the Corvallis Police Department reported. According to the CPD, they received a report of the collision just after 9 p.m. on September 27. Police said the caller, who was also the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, said they were driving southbound on highway 99 on Highway 99 when they struck a pedestrian about 900 feet south of northwest Circle Boulevard. Corvallis police said they and Corvallis Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, but the pedestrian was deceased at the scene.
Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death
A man died early Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 29
This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
1 dead after truck crashes into ditch along Highway 101
One man is dead after a crash Tuesday evening, Oregon State police say.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 99 crash in Corvallis
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis on Tuesday night, officials said.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
kykn.com
Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
kptv.com
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two children were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle outside an elementary school, according to the Salem Police Department. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School, located at 2400 Walker Road Northeast, at about...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash in Lincoln County on Hwy 101
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 101 near milepost 162. According to OSP, an investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by 61-year-old David A. Stendal of Yachats, crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch on the northbound shoulder.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Wilsonville Road
Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits.This story has been updated from its original version. A person died in a motorcycle crash that took place just outside of Wilsonville city limits Tuesday morning. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle collided with a delivery van near the 13500 block of Southwest Wilsonville Road at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist was pinned under the van and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. "Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash," a sheriff's office press release stated. "Multiple witnesses told responding deputies they saw a Yamaha motorcycle attempting to pass westbound SW Wilsonville Road traffic in a no-passing zone when it crashed into a Nissan delivery van as it was turning into a driveway." The name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released. The driver of the van was not injured. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking the public for any information that might help identify the driver or vehicle in a Saturday hit and run that left a bicyclist injured. At about 10:15 am, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast Howell Prairie...
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
kptv.com
Missing Salem teen found dead
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The teen who went missing Sept 16 after a high school football game was found dead in a waterway, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the Willamette River on Northwest Wallace Road about a report of a body in the waterway. The body matched the description of the missing teenager Zackary Brenneman.
kcfmradio.com
Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum
The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
