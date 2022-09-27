MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that stopped an eight-game losing streak for the White Sox. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save for the White Sox, who moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland clinched the division last weekend. Both the White Sox and the Twins were mathematically eliminated from the wild card race on Wednesday by Seattle’s win. The three-game series that the Twins and White Sox play next week in Chicago to wrap up the regular season was made irrelevant earlier this month as both teams stumbled down the stretch. The Twins lead 9-7 in the season series with the White Sox, whose losing streak had matched their season high.

