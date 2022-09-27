Read full article on original website
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
NFL decides to keep Chiefs-Buccaneers game in Tampa
The National Football League has decided to keep the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all, despite Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The Kansas City Chiefs have known all along that they were going to travel to play their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only question was which direction they would fly, given the complications presented by the ongoing destructive weather of Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, the National Football League has decided to keep the game as scheduled on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium despite the concerns throughout the week.
Yardbarker
Vikings Win Over Lions 28-24
The Minnesota Vikings win against the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday afternoon was a thrilling game filled with many ups and downs for both teams. Let’s take a deeper dive into this game and what lies ahead for both teams. This was a very important bounce back win for...
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
3 Pistons that won’t last the entire 2022-23 season with the team
The Detroit Pistons entered training camp with a full roster that looks a lot more balanced than last season. They have shored up their two biggest weaknesses by adding veteran shooters and two legit bigs and hope to surprise some people by competing for the play-in tournament. Someone forgot to...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL・
Detroit News
Rogers: Lions' defense's results belie Aaron Glenn's projected rise as coaching prospect
Allen Park — On multiple occasions this past year, Aaron Glenn has said he wants to be the best coordinator in Detroit Lions history. Three games into the 2022 season, he couldn't be further away from reaching that goal. His defense currently ranks last in the NFL in scoring, last in red-zone efficiency, bottom 10 in yards allowed, and the same with third-down conversion percentage.
Meet the two Pistons you may not know
You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season. “I feel like I’m a very fortunate person to be in a select group of players that earned bad contracts because there’s a lot of bad contracts,” Heyward said Thursday. “So that’s fine. I can understand people can say contracts this and that, but I also know I’ve had my hand in a lot of winning baseball here on the North Side of Chicago.” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year.
FOX Sports
Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the starting QB — and six straight times overall dating to 2015 by a whopping average margin of 35-17.
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that stopped an eight-game losing streak for the White Sox. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save for the White Sox, who moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland clinched the division last weekend. Both the White Sox and the Twins were mathematically eliminated from the wild card race on Wednesday by Seattle’s win. The three-game series that the Twins and White Sox play next week in Chicago to wrap up the regular season was made irrelevant earlier this month as both teams stumbled down the stretch. The Twins lead 9-7 in the season series with the White Sox, whose losing streak had matched their season high.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
Does Bogdanovic make this Pistons’ bet a no-brainer?
The Detroit Pistons were one of the best kept gambling secrets in the NBA last season. Even though they only won 23 games, the Pistons had a streak of over 20 games where they covered the spread. It was pretty clear the sports books weren’t paying much attention to what was happening in Detroit, and we didn’t see the betting lines start to tighten up until late in the season, which was great for those of us who were betting Detroit to cover.
Hurricane Ian: What sporting events have been moved or postponed? [UPDATED]
Hurricane Ian is causing sports weather-related postponements and venue changes in the southeastern region of the United States. Hurricane Ian hit land on the West Coast of Florida on Wednesday night. It crossed the state and back into the Atlantic Ocean. The storm was downgraded from a category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm, but the New York Times anticipates when it curves back and hits the East Coast, it will be a Category 1 hurricane.
NFL・
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Omer Yurtseven entering 2022-23 Season
The Miami Heat have a ton of things to sort out as they head into the season. One of them and heard about, ad nauseam to this point, is how they’ll handle their power forward situation. With Caleb Martin prepping to take on the roll, by most indications, the...
Jaden Ivey’s Rookie of the Year odds make for a great bet
For the second year in a row, the Detroit Pistons will have a candidate for Rookie of the Year, this time with guard Jaden Ivey. Ivey joined the Pistons as the 5th pick, and according to WynnBET, has the third-best odds to win the Rookie of the Year award at +550, behind Paolo Banchero (+190) and Keegan Murray (+400) and just ahead of Jabari Smith (+700). At those odds, a $25.00 bet on Ivey would net you $137.50, so not a bad payoff.
Blue Jays fan with perfect name misses Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball
Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.
MLB・
FanSided
