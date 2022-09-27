ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

M﻿an City v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Manchester City are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014. United have lost 17 Premier League games against City, only losing more against Liverpool (18) and Chelsea (18) in the history...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC

Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
BBC

SPFL TV deal: Livingston 'do what's best for the collective' after vote misgivings

Manager David Martindale has explained Livingston's initial reluctance to sign off on the SPFL's new £150m broadcast deal with Sky Sports, saying he would have preferred all-club accordance. With Rangers voicing opposition, the league body submitted a resolution to change voting on the matter from a unanimous outcome to...
BBC

Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football

Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC

Q&A - Neil Doncaster on SPFL's new £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports

The SPFL's new £150m live broadcasting contract is a "great deal" for Scottish football, says chief executive Neil Doncaster. The new agreement with Sky Sports for the period 2025-2029 will continue the league's exclusive Scottish Premiership rights arrangement with the commercial broadcaster, who have shown top-flight games since 2009 and exclusively since 2020.
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
SB Nation

Leicester Women Match Report: Leicester 0 - 2 Aston Villa

Bedford’s starting lineup had only one change from the Tottenham match, with O’Brien replacing Flint up top. The formation of a 3-5-2 remained with Levell in goal, Plumptre, Tierney, and Howard the back three. The midfield remained unchanged with Purfield, Pike, Green, Whelan, and Simon filling the five spots, leaving Carrie Jones to pair with O’Brien up top.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Reds may make January move for Bellingham

Liverpool could move for a swap deal involving Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in January, with Naby Keita wanted by the Bundesliga club. (Bild, via Express), external. However, 19-year-old England international Bellingham is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca), external. Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in another...
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC

Liz Truss defends mini-budget criticism in BBC Wales interview

The UK needs to keep taxes low and borrow more to get through the current economic crisis, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister defended the mini-budget after market turmoil followed the measures announced last Friday. When asked why she declined an offer by the Office of Budget...
BBC

County Championship: Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed hits first century

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 568-9 dec: Godleman 158, Reece 118, Madsen 92. Derbyshire (14 pts) drew with Leicestershire (9 pts) Rehan Ahmed scored a superb maiden century to save Leicestershire from defeat in the County Championship match against Derbyshire at Derby. The...
