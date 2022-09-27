A third of primary school teachers are struggling to afford food as a result of the cost of living crisis, sparking concerns for children’s education. In a poll shared exclusively with The Independent, nearly 30 per cent said financial pressures were also impacting their ability to do their job well.Education leaders warned teachers’ struggles in the cost of living crisis could have a knock-on effect on students – both their attainment and wellbeing – and further dwindle a profession already struggling to keep numbers up. Schools were already losing staff members in search of better pay or a cheaper commute...

