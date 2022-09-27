ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Vermont officers won't face charges in fatal shooting of man

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Three Vermont police officers will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a person of interest in a suspected homicide who charged at two of the officers with a knife, the offices of the attorney general’s office and a county prosecutor announced Tuesday.

A Brattleboro police officer and two Vermont State police detective sergeants on July 19 were pursuing Matthew Davis, who was a person of interest in the death of his ex-girlfriend, a Massachusetts woman who was found dead in her truck in Brattleboro with a suspected gunshot wound earlier that day. Family members had reported her missing and foul play was suspected on the part Davis, who had a criminal history including assault to kill, according to the attorney general and county prosecutor’s office.

One of the officers had spotted Davis walking on a Brattleboro road but he fled. The three officers then found him in culvert under a bridge, which he fled and refused orders to stop. Officers confronted him in nearby woods. One officer yelled that Davis had a knife. They ordered him 10 times to drop the knife but he refused, according to the release. After one officer asked Davis “Why did you kill her?” he then ran out from behind a tree with the knife and charged downhill toward two officers, they said.

All three officers fired their weapons. Davis was about 8 feet (2.4 meters) from one of the officers when he fell after being shot, according to the press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

