Out & About: Week of Sept. 29, 2022

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Chowan County Regional Fair returns

The Chowan County Regional Fair will return on Sept. 27. The fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Price of admission is $6.00 advance and $8.00 at the gate. Armbands for unlimited rides are $17 advance and $20 at the gate. Armbands do not cover gate admission.

The fair will be located at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Sept. 28

Blood drive held

The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive at Kellogg Supply Company in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The event is open to the public.

Kellogg Supply Company is located at 409 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Oct. 1

Arts on the Perquimans scheduled

The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.

All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Peanut Festival and Battle of the Bands

The 47th annual Peanut Festival is returning to John A. Holmes High School on Saturday, Oct. 1. The parade down Broad Street will commence at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., BBQ and fried chicken plates can be picked up from the Boy Scout Hut in front of JAH. The cost is $10 per plate.

Battle of the Bands will kick off at 4 p.m. at Aces Stadium, where BBQ and chicken plate sales will continue. Arts and craft tables, baked goods and concessions will be available.

John A. Holmes High School is located at 600 Woodard Street in Edenton.

Oct. 3

Armchair Traveler series hosted

The 15th annual Armchair Traveler series will be held upstairs at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library on Mondays through Oct. 17.

At 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, local attorney Sam Dixon will hold a talk on the future plans for Hayes Plantation upon its purchase by the state.

The event is free and open to the public. Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.

Oct. 6

Arts Council holds event

The Chowan Arts Council will hold a social event to appreciate existing members at 5:30 p.m. at their location at 112 West Water Street in Edenton. The event is open to the public and will include live music and the Y'all Eat Yet food truck.

Anyone who would like to become a member is welcome to join during the event and help "grow the arts" in Chowan County. For more information, contact the Chowan Arts Council at (252) 482-8005 or cacedenton@gmail.com.

Oct. 7

Fundraiser fires it up

The annual Shrimp by the Bay fundraiser will be held from 6:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on the 1767 Courthouse Green in downtown Edenton.

The event is a fundraiser to support the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 and provide folks with access to fried/steam shrimp, fried flounder, potatoes, coleslaw, hushpuppies, beer, wine and tea, catered by Captain Bob’s Seafood of Hertford.

Live music, a dance floor, cornhole and a 50/50 raffle are all scheduled for the evening. Contact the Chamber of Commerce at (252) 482-3400 for ticket info.

Oct. 8

Colonial Market held

The Cupola House and Gardens will feature a Colonial Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Colonial-era vendors selling heritage seeds, handmade soaps, pewter and more will be open. Children’s activities include a storyteller, hat maker, art project and musician. Hot cider and other goodies will be available as well.

The Cupola House is located at 408 South Broad St. in Edenton. The event is free and open to the public.

Model yachts race on the Bay

The 2022 Star 45 National Championship model yacht regatta will take place over the weekend of Oct. 8-9. The regatta is sanctioned by the American Model Yachting Association and organized by Triangle Sailing Club in Raleigh. More information is available at www.trianglemyc.org.

The event will be held along the Edenton waterfront and is open to the public. The event begins around 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Oct. 10

Community prayer slated

The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton. The October prayer covering Policy Zone 10 will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the AME Zion Church in Edenton. The event will meet rain or shine.

Police Zone 10 includes the following: Badham Road, Hawthorne Road, Stratford Road, Pruden Street, Vann Street, Dillard Street, 3rd Street, Chowan Crossing Shopping Center , North Broad Street to Paradise Road.

The event is free and open to the public. The AME Zion Church is located 1001 Badham Road in Edenton.

Ongoing

American Legion Events

Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.

Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.

American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.

Edenton Farmers Market

The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).

The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.