God of War DualSense pre-orders are still live at PlayStation Direct - get yours reserved now

We can now all place a God of War DualSense pre-order - but you might need to act quickly if you are still wanting to nail down this beautiful limited edition pad - it's only available at one place (as far as we can tell) right now!

Now that we know the game has gone gold (October 7), getting your God of War controller pre-order sorted before the game's November 9 release date is a must for fans. Combine that wit the new trailer that dropped during September's PlayStation State of Play, and you have a tantalising an d tempting recipe to just get all your pre-orders done.

Cutting to it, you have one option right now, and that is to place a pre-order for $74.99 at PlayStation Direct right now. There are live listing pages at Amazon , Best Buy , GameStop , and Walmart , but those retailers' stock has all seemingly come and gone in the last two days. Now, they all say 'currently unavailable', or 'coming soon', or similar. However, it's still worth keeping these pages within arms reach, and within refresh and F5 range as stock can always reappear or be relisted.

In the UK, stock seems more stable and long-lasting: you can pre-order the God of War DualSense controller for £64.99 at Game , and there's been no mention of stock running low. I got mine on Tuesday morning thinking it'd be gone quickly, but here we are. It is also listed at PlayStation Direct , but much like PS4 and PS5 special edition God of War pre-orders , it only has a 'Coming Soon' note where the buy button should be. This might indicate that, hopefully like those special editions, Sony plans to release stock when the game launches on November 9, 2022.

The God of War DualSense is the first 'proper' limited edition PS5 controller (and PC controller , given its wider compatibility) that has a PS5 game's own aesthetic draped over it and is likely to be one of the hottest and most highly sought-after PS5 accessories this year. We're hoping it might mark the beginning of a trend of limited edition controllers which we can drool over in the future too.

However, in the meantime, below are your best options for nailing down a God of War DualSense pre-order.

Pre-order God of War DualSense controller - USA

Limited Edition God of War Ragnarok DualSense Wireless PS5 controller | $74.99 at PlayStation Direct

Here we go! It's available right now! Head over to PlayStation Direct as that is the only place offering stock right now! All the other retailers have fallen by the wayside at the time of writing so you best be quick if you're still eyein up a God of War DualSense pre-order.

Pre-order God of War DualSense controller - UK

Limited Edition God of War Ragnarok DualSense Wireless PS5 controller | £64.99 at Game

As some of us may well have predicted, the God of War DualSense controller is a Game exclusive product in the UK. Head over to that retailer to bag your unit now.

Also listed at: PlayStation Direct ('coming soon')

