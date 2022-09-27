Terraria 1.4.4 release time - here's when Labor of Love goes live

The Terraria 1.4.4 release time has been confirmed by developer Re-Logic, so you can make preparations to jump in the instant the Labor of Love update goes live.

"Our plan is to release the update on PC at 10am EST on September 28th," developer Re-Logic says in a tweet . (For those of you confused by American time zones, we tend to use EST and EDT interchangeably, even though the latter is the technically correct one this time of year.) "We’ll push all other approved platforms live at that time, keep in mind, those systems are more complex, so actual time it arrives on your device could vary - you’ll want to keep an eye out!"

Terraria 1.4.4 comes out on PC via Steam on Wednesday, September 28 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST . Versions for other platforms, including Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android, should go live around the same time, though those patches may be slightly delayed from the PC version.

This launch marks a major first for Terraria, as it'll be the first patch to launch simultaneously across all the game's supported platforms . Previous updates hit first on PC before being ported to other platforms, and it was often a months-long wait before patches were available everywhere.

1.4.4, also known as the Labor of Love update, is largely focused on smaller balance and quality-of-life features, though there is some notable new content, including some big new features focused on builders . You can get full details on what's been revealed so far at the official wiki , though full patch notes won't go live until the update itself does.

Labor of Love is billed as a response to Terraria winning the fan-voted 'Labor of Love' award on Steam last year, and it serves as the fourth major content patch since the game's "final update" in 2020, Journey's End. Then we got Journey's Actual End, a Don't Starve crossover, and, well, maybe Terraria's never going to end, after all - Re-Logic still intends to get crossplay going in the future.

