Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing on harm done to patients from abortion restrictions
The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday on the harm caused to patients due to restrictions on abortion. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Most abortions are now illegal in 13 states, and others — including Texas, Oklahoma...
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
Photos show destructive wake of Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
People trapped and over 2 million without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Gov. Newsom approves farmworker unionization law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
WATCH: Biden outlines FEMA response plan after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life.”. Watch Biden’s remarks...
KHOU
Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies
TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
Texas will build more than 50 new electric car charging locations along major highways
Texas can move forward with a $408 million plan to build a network of hundreds of electric vehicle charging locations across the state after.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Biden’s debt cancellation plan targeted by Libertarian group lawsuit
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida just below windspeeds for Category 5 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters)
California Gov. Newsom signs laws to boost housing production
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hppr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian hurtles toward Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
texasstandard.org
Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.
An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
WATCH: FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warns Floridians to evacuate if still possible, or get to higher ground
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall at close to Category 5 speed, FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warned Floridians of the dangers ahead, including those after the storm passes. Watch the full briefing in the player above. The hurricane appeared on track to slam ashore somewhere north of Fort Myers and some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
Texas State Board of Education votes on changes to social studies curriculum
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - On Monday afternoon the Texas State Board of Education gathered for a meeting, and to vote on the state's social studies curriculum moving forward for grades K-12.Board members were tasked with making sure any change to the curriculum aligned with the Senate Bill 3, a state law passed during the last Texas legislative session. The law provides guidelines for how social studies can be taught in public schools.SBOE members voted 8 to 5 to confirm recent changes to the curriculum were in fact in alignment with SB 3. Those who voted against the motion criticize the...
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns of mass power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a briefing Wednesday morning that some areas of the state have begun to lose power and warned that “millions of people” will experience outages as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast, with predictions of a massive storm surge. Watch DeSantis’ full briefing in...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, continuing on path to strike Florida as Category 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 2