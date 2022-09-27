ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Alpha Omega Honor Society inducts ten CSM Nursing students

By College of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvgyZ_0iCMmLb400

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated the induction of 10 nursing students into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. The nursing students selected for this honor earned Bs or better in their nursing courses without repeating the courses. They completed a scholarly project related to the advancement of nursing.

“This milestone represents the inductees’ commitment to the profession of nursing, hard work, perseverance, and excellence,” Chair of CSM’s Nursing Program Dr. Sara Cano told the students in welcoming them to the Sept. 7 event. “For most of our students, balancing family responsibilities, work, and school has been a monumental challenge. We can all agree that nursing school is challenging and overwhelming at its worst. Nonetheless, these inductees have risen to the challenge and completed their requirements, culminating in tonight’s ceremony.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Gqqo_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSMSZ_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2LZa_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecBzB_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xc0Ws_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17enLn_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsyaH_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egFMt_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rcSc_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJXc1_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwifM_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yr1a_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHET0_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mhCB_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Negi_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Nursing Professor Robin Madera explained the significance of the honor society, noting that this year is the 10th anniversary of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society and the CSM’s Alpha Omega Chapter.

She also drew attention to items with symbolic and historical significance that were displayed at the event, including roses, a gift for the inductees from the Nursing Students Association; the book “Notes on Nursing” by Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing; a globe as a reminder that nursing is a global profession; a stethoscope to symbolize the tools of the profession; a nursing cap as a symbol of the nursing profession; a lighted candle to represent the light of knowledge and lifelong learning; a lamp as a tribute to Florence Nightingale that represents the caring and compassion of the nursing profession; the official pin of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society, which was awarded to each inductee; and an apricot honors cord which symbolizes membership in the honor society.

Student speaker Lilianna Gusky told the story of the cohort’s project, in which they met with high school students who are considering nursing school, explained what the nursing profession is, and discussed the requirements for and process of getting into nursing school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kqham_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3aZW_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7XNv_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XF4up_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUHAP_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnXKA_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Fpqy_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCqeC_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olG2p_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljJRb_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7x06_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCfpJ_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBgLa_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwwDL_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7i7c_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYvFx_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx0cu_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DON6_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izH6K_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfkdA_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXRvK_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1GgO_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZV9M_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074vJf_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGhgd_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SL0yj_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQNZ8_0iCMmLb400
Credit: College of Southern Maryland

“I’ve got to tell you; we were thrilled with the response,” she said. “Students asked many questions and were eager to learn more about our profession. I’m not sure what we expected, but to a person, they all seemed truly interested in what we had to say. I enjoyed working with all the other team members and the opportunity to teach and promote our chosen profession to those who desire to learn more.”

“To be a nursing student, you must be a hard worker. I believe that our induction into this society demonstrates the commitment and dedication to this profession that we have passionately invested in,” she concluded.

Linda Hamel, professor of nursing, closed the event with advice on practicing the “art and science” of nursing.

“Nursing is an art and a science; they are intertwined and work together,” she said. “The art of nursing requires understanding that your patients are more than the medical illness or condition that brought them to the hospital. We sometimes forget that health and healing are affected by other aspects of being human … Combining the science and art of nursing helps calm fears, builds trust, reduces anxiety, and empowers the patient to participate in their care, all leading to more positive outcomes. I encourage you to practice compassion, communication, and care over the last few months in this program. Witness the difference not only for your patients and families but in yourselves. Remember that you are an instrument in helping others to heal.”

Hamel concluded by sharing a quote from nurse theorist Jean Watson: “Maybe this one moment, with this one person, is the very reason we’re here on earth at this time.”

The September 2022 Alpha Omega Chapter inductees are:

  • Pamela Athey
  • Rebecca Baker
  • Lilianna Marie Gusky
  • Rachel Harrison
  • Queenie Clarisse Hernandez
  • DeAsia Holmes-Johnson
  • Sarah Lews
  • Bernalyn Masong Vaznaian
  • Catherine Yearick
  • Alyssa Nicole Yost

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

Private schools go into overdrive with open houses

Private schools across Delaware are in the thick of recruiting season, and most of them are holding open houses in the coming weeks. The programs for those open houses are designed both to entice the students, but also answer any questions they and their families have, so everybody can be sure the match is good. They are popular for both ... Read More
EDUCATION
9&10 News

Supporting Recovery on Ferris State’s Campus with C.R.E.W.

“I had dabbled with substances a little bit in high school, but it wasn’t until college that I kind of went left when I always intended to go right,” says Scott Winkle. Scott Winkle knows how much fun college can be, but he also knows that the decisions you make there can impact you for the rest of your life.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Nightingale
The Alliance Review

Elks Lodge 467 names September Teenagers of the Month

Alliance Elks Lodge 467 has announced its September Teenagers of the Month. The students are selected by their respective schools based on scholarship, leadership, character, citizenship and service to school and community. Alliance. Cameryn Mullaly – The daughter of Nicole Mullaly plays softball and volleyball. She is a member of...
KIDS
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more

Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
STUTTGART, AR
sciencetimes.com

Types of Degrees in Physical Therapy

Are you interested in becoming a physical therapist? If so, you may be wondering what you'll need to major in to become a PT. It's important to know what options are available to you. Let's take a look at the different types of degrees in physical therapy to help you determine the best route to pursuing this career.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy