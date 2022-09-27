ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles County Public Schools Teacher of the Year nominations due by Nov. 11

By Charles County Public Schools
 2 days ago
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is accepting nominations for The Washington Post and Maryland Teacher of the Year awards programs. Nominated teachers will be considered as honorees in either one or the other awards program. Additionally, all schools and centers must submit one teacher nominee annually.

Nomination criteria include a minimum of five complete years of teaching and must be a full-time classroom teacher in prekindergarten through Grade 12. Nominees must also commit to maintaining their teaching position with CCPS for the 2023-2024 school year. Criteria also include a demonstration by the teacher of the following:

  • Instills in students a desire to learn and achieve.
  • Understands students’ individual needs, encourage their talents, and fosters self-esteem.
  • Demonstrates a thorough knowledge of subject matter and the ability to share it effectively with students.
  • Fosters cooperative relationships with their colleagues and the community.
  • Demonstrates outstanding leadership.

School principals submit nominations to CCPS staff who oversee the awards programs. Submission suggestions can be made by teachers, students, or community members. Anyone interested in suggesting a teacher for nomination should contact the school where the teacher works. Nominees who have received either The Post teacher finalist award or were named Charles County Teacher of the Year in the past three years are not eligible.

One CCPS teacher will be selected from the pool of nominees by a committee of school system staff to represent Charles County as the Charles County Teacher of the Year and finalist for the Maryland Teacher of the Year award. CCPS will make the Charles County Teacher of the Year announcement in Spring 2023.

One CCPS teacher will also be selected from the nominee pool as Charles County’s finalist for The Washington Post Teacher of the Year award. The Post names one finalist from districts in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., as its Teacher of the Year. The Post will announce its overall winner in Spring 2023.

Additional information about the nomination process is posted on the MyCCPS staff section of the school website of www.ccboe.com . Nominations are due by 2 p.m., Nov. 11 and must be submitted electronically. Contact Ramona DiBenedetto at 301-934-7242 or rdibenedetto@ccboe.com for more details.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

