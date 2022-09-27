ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ochman Named United East Offensive Player of the Week

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 2 days ago
LANHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) was selected as the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Alex Ochman ’25 named United East Offensive Player of the Week (9.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Ochman picked up his first career Offensive Player of the Week award after scoring three goals in a 2-0 week for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team. The 5-8 forward started the week by notching the second goal in a 3-0 shutout of Mary Baldwin University (Sept. 20) before adding a brace in two minutes in the team’s 4-2 conference road victory over Lancaster Bible College (Sept. 24).

He matched his career-bests of two goals and four points in the win over Lancaster Bible. Ochman leads the conference with eight goals and 17 points.

St. Mary’s College (5-1-4) will be back in action on Wednesday, September 28, traveling to the Eastern Shore to take on Salisbury University in a non-conference game at 3:00 p.m

2022 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Players of the Week

  • Sept. 5 – Mamboh Smith , Gallaudet, So., F
  • Sept. 12 – Daniel Fombu, Penn State Harrisburg, So., M
  • Sept. 19 – Thomas Williamson , Sr., F
  • Sept. 26 – Alex Ochman , So., F

