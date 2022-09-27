Beltsville man sentenced to prison in Calvert Cocaine Distrubution case

On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD , was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He also received an additional seven years for a violation of probation in a 2020 assault case, for a total sentence of 19 years.

Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

In an unrelated case, Wheeler was initially arrested for violating a protective order and taken to the County Detention Center. Once there, he was found to have $3,053.00, 58 baggies containing 16 ½ grams of crack cocaine, and one bag containing 23 grams of cocaine powder.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to thank Senior State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell for her outstanding work on this case. In addition to the prison sentence, the State is seeking forfeiture of the money.