ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltsville, MD

Beltsville man sentenced to prison in Calvert Cocaine Distrubution case

By Calvert County States Attorney's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9VH5_0iCMmH4A00

On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD , was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.  He also received an additional seven years for a violation of probation in a 2020 assault case, for a total sentence of 19 years.

Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

In an unrelated case, Wheeler was initially arrested for violating a protective order and taken to the County Detention Center.  Once there, he was found to have $3,053.00, 58 baggies containing 16 ½ grams of crack cocaine, and one bag containing 23 grams of cocaine powder.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to thank Senior State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell for her outstanding work on this case.  In addition to the prison sentence, the State is seeking forfeiture of the money.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
CLINTON, MD
WTOP

Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beltsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Beltsville, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Obtains Arrest Warrant for Student in Possession of Gun at Clinton, MD School

The Prince George’s County Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a student at Surrattsville High School in Clinton for having a gun on school grounds. The student is a 17-year-old male. He is charged as an adult.  On September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel stopped the […]
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested with gun in USPS truck shot at ex-girlfriend and her family

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man who was arrested with a loaded gun in a U.S. Postal Service truck shot at his ex-girlfriend and her family members, according to charging documents.Police said 29-year-old Kinard Smith is charged with attempted murder and several handgun violations.  After the reported shooting on Fremont Avenue, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.Documents show that Smith is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend, and the mother of his child, and her mother and brother.The ex-girlfriend - who identified Smith as the shooter - said he threatened her over the phone...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Steven Terrell#Crack Cocaine#Crime#Md Credit#State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged in shooting death of Clinton man in June 2022

UPDATE September 28, 2022: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton.  On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to […]
CLINTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself

A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
restonnow.com

Serial armed robber convicted for role in Herndon robberies

An Alexandria man was convicted earlier this month in connection with a series of armed gas station and convenience store robberies in Herndon. Rashawn Perkins, 28, allegedly wore a ski mask and used a firearm during four robberies over five weeks, according to court documents. “The evidence established that Perkins...
HERNDON, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

White Plains man arrested for stolen firearm following suspected DUI crash

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police recovered a loaded stolen firearm while on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver in Prince George’s County this weekend. The accused is John Michael Brand, 40, of White Plains, Maryland. Brand is charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, a loaded handgun in […]
WHITE PLAINS, MD
WUSA

Police: Student brought ghost gun to school, arrest warrant issued

CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old student is facing multiple charges after police say he brought a ghost gun to his high school on Monday. A security officer for Prince George's County Public Schools stopped the teen at Surrattsville High School on the suspicion that he had illegal drugs on school property. According to police, the security guard searched the student's backpack and found a loaded unserialized ghost gun. During the search, the student ran away.
CLINTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy