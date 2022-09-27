Out and About: Arts on the Perquimans set for Saturday

SATURDAY

Arts on the Perquimans

The Perquimans Arts League will host its 11th annual Arts on the Perquimans at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford at 10 a.m. The event will include a bake sale, barbecue dinner, chili cookoff and pumpkin decorating.

Ruritan fundraiser

The Durants Neck Ruritan Club has suspended its annual auction fundraiser until the spring.

SUNDAY

First sermon

Joelisa Drew will give her first sermon at Good Works Community Church at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, at 10:45 a.m. A native of Edenton, Drew graduated from John A. Holmes High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Since 2011, Drew has been a member of the church’s Board of Directors, Praise Team, Ushers Ministry, Children’s Church, Culinary Committee, Women’s Ministry and New Ministers in Training program.

OCT. 6

Golf tournament

The Shot in the Dark Golf Tournament will be held at Albemarle Plantation.

OCT. 8

Movie Night

Community Movie Night will host a screening of the film, “Black Panther,” at Central Park at 6:30 p.m.

OCT. 15

Halloween event

A Halloween community event will be held on Dobbs Street between Hyde Park and Edenton Road Street at 7 p.m.

Walk for Hunger

Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its Walk for Hunger, starting at the Perquimans County Library, at 9 a.m.

OCT. 21-23

Carolina Moon

Carolina Moon Theater will present performances of “A Time To Remember.”

OCT. 21

Seeds of Success

The Seeds of Success youth program will meet at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

OCT. 23

Quaker monument

A ceremony rededicating the Quaker monument will be held at the corner of Church and Newby streets at 3 p.m.

OCT. 28

Trunk or Treat

A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 29

Seeds of Success

The Seeds of Success youth program will be held at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Belvidere Day

The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held.