Perquimans County, NC

Out and About: Arts on the Perquimans set for Saturday

The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 2 days ago

SATURDAY

Arts on the Perquimans

The Perquimans Arts League will host its 11th annual Arts on the Perquimans at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford at 10 a.m. The event will include a bake sale, barbecue dinner, chili cookoff and pumpkin decorating.

Ruritan fundraiser

The Durants Neck Ruritan Club has suspended its annual auction fundraiser until the spring.

SUNDAY

First sermon

Joelisa Drew will give her first sermon at Good Works Community Church at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, at 10:45 a.m. A native of Edenton, Drew graduated from John A. Holmes High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Since 2011, Drew has been a member of the church’s Board of Directors, Praise Team, Ushers Ministry, Children’s Church, Culinary Committee, Women’s Ministry and New Ministers in Training program.

OCT. 6

Golf tournament

The Shot in the Dark Golf Tournament will be held at Albemarle Plantation.

OCT. 8

Movie Night

Community Movie Night will host a screening of the film, “Black Panther,” at Central Park at 6:30 p.m.

OCT. 15

Halloween event

A Halloween community event will be held on Dobbs Street between Hyde Park and Edenton Road Street at 7 p.m.

Walk for Hunger

Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its Walk for Hunger, starting at the Perquimans County Library, at 9 a.m.

OCT. 21-23

Carolina Moon

Carolina Moon Theater will present performances of “A Time To Remember.”

OCT. 21

Seeds of Success

The Seeds of Success youth program will meet at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

OCT. 23

Quaker monument

A ceremony rededicating the Quaker monument will be held at the corner of Church and Newby streets at 3 p.m.

OCT. 28

Trunk or Treat

A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 29

Seeds of Success

The Seeds of Success youth program will be held at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Belvidere Day

The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held.

Hertford, NC
Government
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Restart for ReStore

MURFREESBORO – After closing for more than two years due to the pandemic and then renovations, the Hertford County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is ready for a ‘restart.’. A ribbon cutting celebration to mark the reopening was held on Friday, Sept. 23 at the store, located at 117 West Main Street, Murfreesboro. The town’s Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.
MURFREESBORO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New health practice coming to Roanoke Island

A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

