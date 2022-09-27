ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Svendsen: Progress slow with rec centers staff in Sun City

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

For as long as I have been attending Board meetings (the past 2-3 years), the softball guys have been asking for “secure storage” of their equipment.

The present facility is frightfully not secure; the building has been a source of bats, balls, helmets, mitts — you name it — for a quick stop and shop for local burglars.

The club has been respectfully requesting secure storage for their equipment For a long time. They finally got themselves onto the 2022 PIF budget. Now, Bill Cook says push it into 2023 because “we always do things right.” You bet, Bill. This declaration that you “always do things right” is on the heels of your and Mike Wiprud’s admission that you have done little and nothing about soundproofing pickleball courts proposed for installation at Lakeview. Their progress so far: “We are working on it.”

Just like they worked on making decisions about the Grand Center that involves hundreds of thousands of dollars of retrofixes that staff, in their ignorance of architectural renderings, chose to implement. The latest idea was to not air condition the space allocated for the car club. What does the car club do? They  work on cars! Oh really. Who chooses to work indoors without benefit of AC? So far this year, they have had “only a handful” of heat-related incidents. The elimination of air conditioning in favor of a swamp cooler is only one recent example of them “doing things right.”

There is an election coming up! Is it time to bid Ege and Akins adieu? Absolutely! Buh-bye, guys! Thank you for your service. Fair sailing to both of you! Jean Totten was at the exchange asking sensible and forward-thinking questions. How sad and illustrative for us to hear Dale Lehrer, opposite to her pledge toward transparency and cooperation, double down and promise more of the same should she maintain her seat as president. By all means, Dale, let’s remain stuck in quagmire for more Years. We have nothing but time to watch Mountain View rot in place while the theater still seeks a permanent Sun City home.

Jean Totten seeks your vote. She pulls no punches and is crystal clear with her intent for RCSC. Steve Collins has “carried our water” for years now; crazy ole fool, he Wants to come back and I want him!

Please watch Facebook, the blogs, and yes the Independent, for candidate photos and information. When out and about, watch and listen for “candiate activity.” Become more informed than you are right now. You will be glad when you are!

Kristi Svendsen

Sun City

Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
