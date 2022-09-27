Read full article on original website
$4.2M in Grants for Cancer Patient Navigation to Hospitals Across the U.S.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) has awarded $4.2 million in multi-year grants for patient navigation programs to 14 health systems to enhance oncology patient navigation and address barriers to individualized, timely and equitable access to care for cancer patients and their families. Each of the health systems selected will receive $300,000.
Abortion Access Affects Cancer Patients
Nearly 1 in 1,000 pregnant women are diagnosed with cancer each year. What’s more, some cancers must be treated immediately to save the mother, and some treatments may be harmful to the developing fetus. What to do? It’s a harrowing decision made all the more complicated by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allows states and Congress to ban abortions. Indeed, oncologists could possibly risk prison time if treating their cancer patients terminates a pregnancy. Without taking a position on the court’s ruling, the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network urge states to ensure that people with cancer have access to immediate care, that they have the right to preserve fertility before starting treatment and that cancer screenings and early diagnoses remain accessible and affordable. “Every patient,” the nonprofits write, “should be able to increase their likelihood to survive cancer by having the option to start cancer therapy immediately, regardless of pregnancy status.”
Patients Paying More Out-of-Pocket Costs for Cancer Care
A new, large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows rising costs of cancer treatments led to increases in total costs of care, and when compounded with greater cost sharing, increased out-of-pocket (OOP) costs for privately insured, patients under 65 years old. The research is one of the first to comprehensively examine trends in the costs of cancer care for privately insured non-elderly adults for the four most common cancers. Researchers discovered OOP costs went up more than 15 percent for all cancers to more than $6000 for breast, colorectal, and lung cancer patients and $4500 for patients with prostate cancer in 2016. The results were published today in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
Rolling the Dice: Gamble Pays Off For Cancer Patient in CAR T-Cell Clinical Trial
Family, friends and positive attitudes helped Katherine Haug through months of failed attempts at ridding her body of cancer. Then a passionate doctor with an experimental treatment gave the wife, mother and grandmother a big reason to smile. Last November, Manali Kamdar, MD, informed the longtime Buena Vista resident that...
Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients
For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
Liver Cancer Treatment
While many cancer types are decreasing, liver cancer is on the rise. New cases have more than tripled in the United States since 1980, according to the American Cancer Society. Liver cancer mortality has also increased, making it the sixth leading cause of cancer death. Over years or decades, chronic...
Researchers to use $1 million grant for improving blood cancer diagnosis and treatment
Adelaide researchers will use a $1 million grant to improve the diagnosis and treatment of blood cancers, which kill 16 Australians every day. The Centre for Cancer Biology (CCB), an alliance between UniSA and SA Pathology, has been awarded the funds as part of a $2.5 million national genomic project led by the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute.
Cancer Health Fall 2022
Cover: When ob-gyn Kelly Shanahan was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2013, she found a new mission as an advocate. Inside: Say yes to flat chests; the role of a radiation oncologist. Plus: How the technology used to create effective COVID-19 vaccines may also help fight cancer.
How Many Cancer Survivors Are There in the U.S.?
That’s the number of cancer survivors in the United States as of January 1, 2022, according to a new report on cancer prevalence from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute. Produced every three years, the report found that 67% of survivors are 65 or older, that the growing population of survivors is increasingly diverse and that more resources are needed to reduce disparities for communities of color. The most common cancers among men are prostate (3,523,230), melanoma of the skin (760,640) and colorectal (726,450). Among women, they are breast (4,055,770), uterine (891,560) and thyroid (823,800).
A Horse Farmer’s Cancer Diagnosis Spur Community Action
Shortly after her honeymoon last fall, farmer Kami Rivera learned she had Stage III breast cancer. The 38-year-old owns Sunny Hill Stable with her husband, Luis Ruzzo Rivera, in Frankfort, Maine, and her diagnosis necessitated a double mastectomy, breast reconstructive surgery, aggressive chemotherapy and many radiation treatments. During this time, as the Bangor Daily News reported in an inspiring profile, Rivera received both emotional support from her husband, family and friends but also the support she needed to keep Sunny Hill Stables operating while she underwent treatment from members of her community.
Cancer Screening Gaps Highlight Urgent Need to Address Health Inequities
On Friday, September 16, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
People of Mexican Descent May Have a Higher Risk of Liver Cancer With Each Generation
The risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in individuals of Mexican descent living in Los Angeles increased with each successive generation in the United States, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
A Better Way to Detect High-Risk Medications in Older Adults with Cancer
A new study in the August 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network suggests a new way for hematologic oncologists to protect older patients from the risks of medication interactions. As part of the Older Adult Hematologic Malignancies Program, gerontology researchers teamed up with hematologic-oncology investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to look at the association between older patients with blood cancers who were taking multiple medications and their corresponding frailty. They also created a new scale based on a list of Potentially Inappropriate Medications (PIMs) from the NCCN Guidelines® for Older Adult Oncology—called the Geriatric Oncology-Potentially Inappropriate Medications (GO-PIMs) Scale—and found it to be more effective at predicting frailty than conventional methods.
Lipid Nanoparticles Show Significant Promise in Carrying Cancer Drugs to Tumors
Among the biggest obstacles in studying and treating brain tumors are the blood-brain and blood-tumor barriers (BBTB). Generally, just a small amount of drug that is injected into the blood to treat brain tumors is able to penetrate blood vessel walls and accumulate in the brain. Glioblastoma, one of the...
Early-Onset Cancers Are on the Rise Worldwide
Early-onset cancers, which arise in adults younger than 50 years of age, have grown increasingly common, especially since 1990, according to findings reported in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. The prevalence of cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid among others, increased over the last few decades.
MDS Impacting Patient Quality of Life
Key opinion leaders discuss the impact MDS can have on the quality of life for patients compared with other hematologic disease states. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I want to turn to Dr Zeidan. Can you discuss the patient journey for someone with MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome]? What are some of the manifestations of myelodysplastic syndromes? What’s the impact on that patient’s quality of life given a lot of the background we heard about the disease state?
Novel CAR-T effective for most patients with advanced multiple myeloma
A chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy produced a response rate of 71% among patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to phase 1 study results published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Most patients responded to a single dose of the therapy despite experiencing disease progression after prior...
