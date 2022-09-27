Seductive Car Club hosts car show, toy drive in November

Seductive Car Club is hosting its annual car show and toy drive 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Superstition Harley Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

Admission is free to the public and to register a vehicle, Brendon Heimer, a member of the Seductive Car Club, said in a release.

“Pretty much anything on wheels is accepted; we ask for a new unwrapped toy for registration. All gifts, donations go to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home,” Heimer said.