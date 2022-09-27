Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots coach Bill Belichick says veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Belichick says Jones has made progress on the left leg injury he sustained late in New England’s loss to Baltimore last week. But Jones was not present during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may be making a return to the field sooner than expected.
Longtime Bill Belichick confidante Mike Lombardi laid into Mac Jones this week, questioning the New England Patriots’ quarterback’s ability. Is Lombardi doing Belichick’s bidding?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wouldn’t say whether Mac Jones will be healthy enough to play against the Green Bay Packers. But we now know, with certainty, who will step in for the New England Patriots if Jones can’t suit up this Sunday at Lambeau Field. Belichick...
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall raised a lot of eyebrows this week with his comments about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. On the latest episode of Inside the NFL, Marshall said Belichick should be on the hot seat. "Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots, they're 1-2,"...
FOXBOROUGH — They don’t make training camps like they used to. Nowadays, NFL teams can’t have more than one practice a day, there’s a limit on the padded sessions they can hold, and they can’t practice more than four days in a row at any point in the summer.
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick dodged almost a dozen questions on Mac Jones’ ankle injury Wednesday afternoon, saying the Patriots are taking it “day by day” over and over — and over again. He did provide a bit of insight into New England’s contingency plan this...
FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...
CBS Sports
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
FOXBOROUGH — There are probably a dozen Patriots that have been anointed the first to the facility every day. Unless they’re renting a school bus or cramming into the world’s most impressive clown car, that’s impossible. In reality, it’s a two-horse race to the gate at...
New England Patriots special team star Matthew Slater received high praise earlier this month from Mike Tomlin and his Hall of Fame father is very appreciative.
ESPN
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said injured quarterback Mac Jones wouldn't practice Wednesday but is "definitely making a lot of progress in the last 48 hours" -- and then turned to theater in a news conference that sparked memories of when he repeated "on to Cincinnati" eight years ago.
