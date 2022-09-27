ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Quarterback May Start For Patriots

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots coach Bill Belichick says veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Belichick says Jones has made progress on the left leg injury he sustained late in New England’s loss to Baltimore last week. But Jones was not present during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.
NESN

Bill Belichick Reveals Patriots’ QB Plan If Mac Jones Can’t Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wouldn’t say whether Mac Jones will be healthy enough to play against the Green Bay Packers. But we now know, with certainty, who will step in for the New England Patriots if Jones can’t suit up this Sunday at Lambeau Field. Belichick...
Mac Jones
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick 'Hot Seat' News

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall raised a lot of eyebrows this week with his comments about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. On the latest episode of Inside the NFL, Marshall said Belichick should be on the hot seat. "Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots, they're 1-2,"...
CBS Boston

Patriots-Packers news, notes, and fun facts

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...
