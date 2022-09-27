Read full article on original website
Listen to Dess Dior’s “Blockdt”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Dess Dior usually stunts with the nonchalance of an it girl, but on her latest EP, Raw, she attempts to show more emotional range. “Blockdt,” the EP’s closer, is a breakup song for the digital age. The 23-year-old raps about romantic betrayal over a chorus of women’s voices, as if she’s preaching to a heartbroken congregation. “I thought you was different,” she tells her ex-lover. “You selling dreams and shit.” Her impassioned singing has the feel of a drunk phone call, heightening the devastation as she reveals how down she was for her man. After having run herself ragged trying to salvage the mess of a relationship, she comes to a succinct resolution: “Hah! Blocked, nigga/You can’t reach me no more!”
Cardi B Joins Glorilla on New Song “Tomorrow 2”: Watch the Video
Cardi B has joined Memphis rapper Glorilla on a new single titled “Tomorrow 2,” which follows Glorilla’s summer single “Tomorrow.” Check it out below. In April, Cardi B made a guest appearance on Kay Flock’s “Shake It.” She followed that with “Hot Shit” in July, recruiting Kanye West and Lil Durk to join her on the Tay Keith–produced single. Glorilla released “Tomorrow” in July after her viral TikTok hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd earlier this year. Latto and City Girls’ JT offered new verses to an “F.N.F.” remix in early September.
Lil Baby Samples Tears for Fears on New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”: Listen
Lil Baby is back with a new single. Titled “The World Is Yours to Take,” the track is built around an extended sample of the classic Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Check it out below. The song is set to appear...
Listen to Skilla Baby’s “Randall Upshaw”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Over the last couple of years, Skilla Baby has floated around the Detroit rap scene as a protege of sorts of Sada Baby. While he was frequently drowned out by Sada’s theatrics on their joint tracks, his personality has really begun to shine on his own lately, whether it’s how he sounds like he’s arguing with himself on “Leave It in the Streets” or the way he directs his slick shit talk at an unconventional target on “Randall Upshaw.” Randall Upshaw is a lawyer that Skilla Baby hired who dropped the ball, so in the second verse he leaves the rap equivalent of a Google review: “Don’t ever hire Randall Upshaw for yo’ case that nigga weak.” Aside from that obvious highlight, the track has got a breezy instrumental and nice vocal touches, like his muffled delivery at the midpoint. He won’t be getting overshadowed for too much longer.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.
While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
The rapper Coolio has died at 59
The artist, one of hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter
T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless
Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
Tyrannical Vibes
Mike Kolb moved to New York City in 2012 to study opera at Brooklyn College, but it wasn’t until he became immersed in the borough’s DIY scene that the singer-songwriter found an outlet for the feelings he sought to express. In 2017, he began home-recording songs under his own name, infusing the quaint, bare-bones aesthetic of classic indie pop with the rigor of his classical training. While these two elements of his style might seem like opposing forces on paper, in practice they form a delicate symbiosis. On early efforts like 2018’s Making Moves EP, Kolb emoted with the ease of a marathon runner’s warm-up jog, offsetting his theatrical, Morrissey-esque instincts on the mic with a muted, warbly instrumental palette.
Blending
As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
