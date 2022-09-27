Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Breaking Down the Complicated AFC SouthFlurrySportsJacksonville, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia a subplot to larger picture of Jaguars' revival | Opinion
The Jaguars can make another statement with an upset of the unbeaten Eagles, the team for whom Doug Pederson coached to win Super Bowl 52.
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
Rookie of the Year? Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd has made his case with stellar play
It's easy for Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen to see why the Jaguars traded up for rookie LB Devin Lloyd in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting him with the 27th overall pick earlier this spring. Though only three weeks of the season have come and gone, Lloyd has impressed observers,...
Jaguars DE Dawuane Smooth talks competing for sacks with teammates
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot got the team’s only sack of the game in Week 3 when he came free off a stunt, ran through the middle of the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line, and forced Justin Herbert to fumble. For Smoot, it was a chance to catch...
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday. The first-round pick finished the month of September with 24 tackles, two interceptions, and an NFL-best six passes defended in three games played. Earlier this week, Lloyd jumped ahead of the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to oddsmakers.
D'Andre Swift Trending Towards Not Playing Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions will now turn their attention to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the team will likely be without one of their top offensive weapons this week. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that their talented running back D'Andre Swift would have to make "significant" improvements...
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
Jags getting top-level play from 1st-round duo Walker, Lloyd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own Defensive Rookie of the Year race ongoing. It’d be tough to pick a front-runner through three games. No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker, an outside linebacker from national champion Georgia, has been disruptive while playing nearly 85% percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He has eight tackles, including a sack, and got his first interception in his NFL debut.
Stock up, stock down for the Eagles ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Jaguars
The Eagles are 3-0 and preparing for another massive showdown against a familiar face as Doug Pederson and the 2-1 Jaguars visit Lincoln Financial Field. After a historic start to the season, Jalen Hurts is the NFC Player of the Month. Philadelphia’s defense has held their last two NFC opponents to eight points while sacking Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz 9 times last Sunday.
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers
Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
