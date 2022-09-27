ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars' Devin Lloyd named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday. The first-round pick finished the month of September with 24 tackles, two interceptions, and an NFL-best six passes defended in three games played. Earlier this week, Lloyd jumped ahead of the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to oddsmakers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

D'Andre Swift Trending Towards Not Playing Against Seahawks

The Detroit Lions will now turn their attention to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the team will likely be without one of their top offensive weapons this week. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that their talented running back D'Andre Swift would have to make "significant" improvements...
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL
FOX Sports

Jags getting top-level play from 1st-round duo Walker, Lloyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own Defensive Rookie of the Year race ongoing. It’d be tough to pick a front-runner through three games. No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker, an outside linebacker from national champion Georgia, has been disruptive while playing nearly 85% percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He has eight tackles, including a sack, and got his first interception in his NFL debut.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Travis Etienne
Trevor Lawrence
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock up, stock down for the Eagles ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Jaguars

The Eagles are 3-0 and preparing for another massive showdown against a familiar face as Doug Pederson and the 2-1 Jaguars visit Lincoln Financial Field. After a historic start to the season, Jalen Hurts is the NFC Player of the Month. Philadelphia’s defense has held their last two NFC opponents to eight points while sacking Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz 9 times last Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers

Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
NFL

