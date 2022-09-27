The Cattle Contracts Library is one step closer to reality with the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service launch of a pilot library. The Cattle Contracts Library concept came from H.R. 5609 and called on USDA to create a user-friendly cattle contract library that will publish information pertaining to the type of contract; the duration of the contract; provisions in the contract that may affect the base price of the cattle; schedules of premiums or discounts; and transportation arrangements.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO