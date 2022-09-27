Read full article on original website
KVOE
USD 253 Board of Education offers first public statement on alleged battery at EHS Wednesday
The USD 253 Board of Education delivered its first public statement on the alleged battery incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team Wednesday evening. The prepared statement was delivered by Board President Leslie Seeley during the board’s regular meeting. Following the statement, the board moved into...
WECT
Planning board recommends updated Malmo Loop Road proposal with 912 more housing units
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks. Though Hurricane is causing severe damage in communities in Florida, that level of damage is far less likely in southeastern North Carolina. Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. Updated: 5 hours...
beefmagazine.com
Cattle Contracts Library becoming reality
The Cattle Contracts Library is one step closer to reality with the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service launch of a pilot library. The Cattle Contracts Library concept came from H.R. 5609 and called on USDA to create a user-friendly cattle contract library that will publish information pertaining to the type of contract; the duration of the contract; provisions in the contract that may affect the base price of the cattle; schedules of premiums or discounts; and transportation arrangements.
