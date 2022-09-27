Read full article on original website
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now
Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Announces Return Dates for The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and More!
Apple TV+ is closing in on return dates for some of its most popular series. The streaming service unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with The Mosquito Coast continuing its high-stakes journey in Season 2 on November 4.
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
spoilertv.com
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.02 - A Place We Came Together - Press Release
“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
King Shaka - Additional Cast Press Release
LOS ANGELES – September 29, 2022 –SHOWTIME announced today that Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina -The Tina Turner Musical) will star, and Tony Kgoroge (Invictus), Sindi Dlatu (The River) and Bahle Hadebe (Bone of My Bones) will guest star in the highly anticipated new series KING SHAKA, an epic drama centered around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to legendary king. The CBS Studios production will shoot in the historic KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa province, the birthplace of King Shaka, and will be fully shot in South Africa. The series is produced with Propagate and Hill District Media and will debut on SHOWTIME in 2023.
Rings of Power Is No. 1 in Its Debut Atop Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Chart
One fantasy saga to rule them all, on streaming at least. Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals in the No. 1 spot, by amassing 1.25 billion minutes viewed across its double-episode premiere (which was eligible for only a few days within the Week of Aug. 29’s measurement period). Meanwhile over on Nielsen’s ranking of acquired series (where HBO’s House of the Dragon competes), the Game of Thrones prequel rose to No. 5 with 781 million minutes viewed across its first three episodes on HBO Max — which...
spoilertv.com
Dark Matter - Alice Braga & Jimmi Simpson Join Apple TV+ Series
Alice Braga (Queen of the South) and Jimmi Simpson (Pachinko) are set as leads opposite Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter, an adaptation of Blake Crouch’s acclaimed sci-fi novel, at Apple TV+. As previously announced, Jennifer Connelly also stars in the series from Sony Television and also executive produced by Edgerton.
'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jack Ryan will return for a third season in December. Amazon said in a press release Wednesday that Season 3 of the action-thriller series will premiere Dec. 21 on Prime Video. Jack Ryan is based on the Tom Clancy character of the same name. The series...
spoilertv.com
Grendel - Cancelled by Netflix - Being Shopped
Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali is set to star in the titular role. The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere.
Phone Arena
25% of Netflix subscribers in the U.S. plan to leave the service this year
Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 Americans to get a handle on their streaming plans for this year and 25% of Netflix subscribers responding said that they plan on dropping the service in 2022. This isn't good news for Netflix which has been overtaken by Disney+; the latter now has 221.1 million global subscribers among its streaming units (Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu) vs. 220.67 million for Netflix.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
spoilertv.com
Reboot - Girlfriends - Review: This Is Not Network Television
One thing Reboot has managed to do just four episodes in is first and foremost cement itself as an ensemble comedy. This cast has so much chemistry together that I cannot get enough of the "writers room" scenes. What could have easily faltered in the hands of a lesser charismatic...
spoilertv.com
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.03 - Americans And Their Dreams - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Americans and Their Dreams” – After Bob takes a step back from his busy work life, he decides to buy a boat to enjoy during his free time. Also, a newspaper comes to MaxDot to interview Goodwin, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
