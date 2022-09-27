One fantasy saga to rule them all, on streaming at least. Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals in the No. 1 spot, by amassing 1.25 billion minutes viewed across its double-episode premiere (which was eligible for only a few days within the Week of Aug. 29’s measurement period). Meanwhile over on Nielsen’s ranking of acquired series (where HBO’s House of the Dragon competes), the Game of Thrones prequel rose to No. 5 with 781 million minutes viewed across its first three episodes on HBO Max — which...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO