The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Curt Schilling had a big problem with Michael Kay’s call of Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. Baseball fans are excited about the milestone. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You...
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday
NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
Astros manager Dusty Baker says Aaron Judge is 'unanimous' MVP: 'He's a bad boy'
Astros manager Dusty Baker joined the R2C2 podcast and said Aaron Judge is his “unanimous” MVP considering his hitting and power numbers this season.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
Mets call up MLB’s top prospect
The New York Mets have been hiding a secret weapon in their farm system and they have decided they are ready to employ it. Francisco Alvarez is headed to the majors. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Late Thursday night, source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo that the Mets...
Mets’ Buck Showalter addresses hit-by-pitch curse
Mets batters get hit. A lot. So much so, in fact, that they set a record for it this year. When Luis Guillorme was plunked by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Cousins on Sept. 21, that marked the 106 Mets batter hit this year, breaking a single season record. In that game, outfielder Mark Canha was hit twice.
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
'Losing cannot be OK': Rockies eye culture change for '23
LOS ANGELES – Left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Freeland understands the reasons behind the Rockies' youth movement at the end of this season. But on Friday, the eve of his final regular-season start of 2022, he warned that learning won't be valued above winning in '23. “There needs to be...
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
Brewers lose ground in WC race after falling in 9th
MILWAUKEE -- For the second time in three days, a Brewers All-Star pitcher saw defeat snatched from the jaws of victory in the late innings, at a time the team cannot afford losses. On Thursday, it happened to Freddy Peralta with a bang. On Saturday night, it happened to Devin...
Mariners name Hollander new GM under Dipoto
SEATTLE, WA. -- Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that Justin Hollander has been promoted to Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations. Hollander will be responsible for all aspects of the Mariners baseball operation while continuing to report to Dipoto. “Justin has been...
Giants hopeful for future after postseason elimination
SAN FRANCISCO -- It’s been clear for several weeks now that the Giants would miss the playoffs, but their fate became official on Saturday. With an 8-4 loss to the D-backs at Oracle Park, the Giants were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, a disappointing result for a club that entered the season with high expectations after winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2021.
Cease's Cy Young case goes to the voters
SAN DIEGO -- If true justice existed among the Major League Baseball gods, there would have been a better finish to Dylan Cease’s remarkable 2022 campaign. Not necessarily something as spectacular as a no-hitter, which Cease missed by one out and one Luis Arraez single on Sept. 3 in Chicago. But something more along the lines of six scoreless innings with seven or eight strikeouts would have made sense for the American League Cy Young candidate Saturday night against the Padres at Petco Park.
Gian-BOMB! Stanton smashes 447-foot HR
NEW YORK -- While the 45,428 fans that packed Yankee Stadium for Saturday’s chilly 8-0 win over the Orioles weren’t lucky enough to witness any history-setting home runs, they were treated to a plenty impressive big fly from the Yankees’ other big bopper. Remember him?. Giancarlo Stanton...
