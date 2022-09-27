Read full article on original website
12-year-old girl missing from south Toledo found safe
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE, Thursday morning: Toledo police say Kennedy has been found safe. 12-year-old Kennedy King is missing from the 200 block of South Detroit Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police said she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 125...
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen at Collinwood High School on Sept. 14
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Sahakyei “Kai” Hanson, who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 14. Police said she was reported missing from her temporary foster home in Parma on Sept. 15. Hanson was described by police as 5′7″ tall,...
Akron man vandalized Baptist church, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Akron church and set off a fire extinguisher in portions of the building. Akron police said Richard Hitchings, of Akron, forced his way into the People’s Baptist Church in the 500 block of...
Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of attempting to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Home Depot is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened at 11901 Berea Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, said police. Police said the suspect...
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
Cleveland Police release body cam video following car fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from a car fire at the rear of a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood that occurred on Sept. 21. Police and fire were called to a residence in the 10220 block of Unity Avenue around 6:20 pm. When police...
Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
59-year-old Cleveland man reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 27 to help find 59-year-old Daniel Stevens, who was reported missing. Stevens was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at...
Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Roby Stewart, 38, of Cleveland. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of...
Akron murder suspect arrested in New York
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for deadly shooting in July, was arrested by police in New York on Wednesday. Akron police said Alexander Quarterman, 48, of Akron, murdered Derrick Patterson around 3 p.m. on July 17. Patterson, 55, was shot in the 900 block of Copley Road. He...
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The catalytic converter was cut off of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in Cleveland’s Second District on Sept. 12, according to police....
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
Man dragged outside after being shot in city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood. “I’ll give anything to hear my brother knock on my window and call my phone...
Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
Garfield Heights police release pictures of suspects wanted for murder outside bar
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for the murder at the Showcase Bar & Grille this past weekend. Garfield Heights police said Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, was shot at the bar located in the 5000 block block of Turney Road early Sunday morning.
Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee. The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road. Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh. If anyone has any...
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a Cleveland man was shot and killed at a bar early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the victim, 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs, was shot at the Showcase Bar & Grille in the 5000 block of Turney Road in Garfield Heights. Briggs’ family...
Lakewood man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Sunday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say. Martin C. Collins Jr., 24, of Lakewood was shot about 11:50 p.m. in the area of West 83rd Street and Madison Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Collins on a tree lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
