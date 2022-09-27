ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

All Publix stores are closing ahead of Hurricane Ian in Bradenton and Manatee County

By David J. Neal
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Publix runs in Bradenton and Manatee County will end at 6 p.m. Tuesday and won’t resume until 7 a.m. Friday.

That’s according to Publix’s interactive map, designed to update users on store closings as Hurricane Ian approaches .

If Ian blasts the power in an area with a Publix store, company spokesperson Lindsay Willis said in an email, “We do have generators at nearly all of our Florida locations if a store should lose power.

“And, at locations where we don’t have permanent generators, we have the ability to bring mobile generators in.”

When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?

Bradenton, FL
