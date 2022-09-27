All Publix stores are closing ahead of Hurricane Ian in Bradenton and Manatee County

Publix runs in Bradenton and Manatee County will end at 6 p.m. Tuesday and won’t resume until 7 a.m. Friday.

That’s according to Publix’s interactive map, designed to update users on store closings as Hurricane Ian approaches .

If Ian blasts the power in an area with a Publix store, company spokesperson Lindsay Willis said in an email, “We do have generators at nearly all of our Florida locations if a store should lose power.

“And, at locations where we don’t have permanent generators, we have the ability to bring mobile generators in.”

