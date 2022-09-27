ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers’ Radio Voice Confirms What Tobias Harris Expected

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp. Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. A native of Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — he has a wife and young son - played a pivotal role in his decision.
