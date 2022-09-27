Read full article on original website
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
SHIC keeping eye on newly identified swine disease in Ecuador
ProMED, a program of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, published an article on Sept. 22, reporting an undiagnosed swine disease in Ecuador. This report stated classical swine fever has been ruled out in the Esmeraldas province after a disease alert was raised on Sept. 7. No additional alerts have been issued.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight on a CNN survey showing that consumer eating habits based on rising costs. Max points out how food prices have risen in the past year, impacted by both rising commodity prices and higher energy prices. Consumers are swapping beef for chicken, higher income folks are dining more often at lower-cost restaurant chains. And Max shares challenges with food security that could be hitting consumers caused by rising prices.
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
Newsom signs ban on ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics and clothes, but vetoes tracking program
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) late Thursday night signed two bills that will ban cancer-linked “forever chemicals” from cosmetic products and textiles in the state beginning in 2025. The same evening, however, the governor vetoed a third bill that would have created a publicly accessible database of consumer items that contain these toxic compounds. The…
IN THIS ARTICLE
FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Grant to support development of rapid PRDC diagnostic test
ProtonDx Ltd, an Imperial College health technology spin‑out company delivering cost‑effective, ultra‑rapid, accurate and portable molecular testing, has been awarded a £365,000 grant from the United Kingdom Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs Farming Innovation Programme and UK Research and Innovation's Transforming Food Production Challenge to develop rapid, accurate, point‑of‑care tests for porcine lung diseases, in collaboration with Imperial College London.
nationalhogfarmer.com
CREAATE Act doubles funding for ag trade promotion
A bipartisan bill, Cultivating Revitalization by Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022, introduced by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would double funding for USDA’s Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program. The bill would double mandatory...
nationalhogfarmer.com
New avenue to report wild pig sightings in Manitoba
A new collaboration between the Manitoba Invasive Swine Eradication Project, Manitoba Pork and Farm Health Guardian provides another easy way to report wild pig sightings. Wild pig sightings can now be easily collected and automatically reported to Squeal on Pigs using the free Farm Health Guardian app. Squeal on Pigs...
Comments / 0