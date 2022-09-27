ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
buffalobulletin.com

DFS: Need for foster parents ‘dire’ in Johnson, Sheridan counties

BUFFALO —The Department of Family Services is on the hunt for foster parents as it confronts a shortage of placements for children. “We are just in dire need,” said Ashley Handley, foster care coordinator for Johnson and Sheridan counties. The need, Handley said, is the greatest it's been in the four years she's worked for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage

SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out. The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate” that Shoshoni was on the path to becoming “another Jeffrey City” — a former uranium mining boomtown now home to just a couple dozen people.
SHOSHONI, WY
oilcity.news

State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025

Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan County, WY
Health
buffalobulletin.com

LETTER: Thank you Johnson County and fare thee well

Eileen and I have been in Buffalo for nearly 10 years and have never contemplated leaving either our fair town or Wyoming. Things change. On Monday, October 3, 2022, we will pull up stakes and move to near Lexington, Kentucky where our daughter Ali and her fiancé Michael live. There are numerous reasons we are taking this leap, but primary is to be closer to them – family.
BUFFALO, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding

So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
subletteexaminer.com

Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Community Health#Medical Services#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#American
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Farmers Turning To Robots To Ease Labor Shortages

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Automated ordering kiosks at restaurants and self-checkout lines at grocery stores are becoming commonplace. As labor shortages continue to be a problem across the board in the United States, some companies are turning to machines. That includes farmers, who are looking...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Sheriff: Buffalo Seeing Increase in Homeless People

Buffalo has seen an increase in the number of homeless people, and that is concerning to local law enforcement and other organizations that deal with the problem. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach discussed the issue with the county commissioners, saying they have recently had two 72-hour emergency holds at the jail on individuals that were homeless, and are seeing more than in the past.
BUFFALO, WY
ROCK 96.7

A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming

It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
oilcity.news

WHY-OMING: WPDN Attorneys on How They do Wyoming Better

At Williams, Porter, Day, and Neville, we do Wyoming Better. We are a Wyoming-focused law firm with deep roots in the state. For over 70 years, we have represented the pinnacle of representation in Wyoming. But why?. Why do our attorneys, some of the best attorneys in the world, choose...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos

It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Old Faithful and was shot by Dave Fales. Dave writes: “The sun had been hidden by low clouds but broke out just when the eruption began.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State’s term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

First Sparks: Federal Government Approves Wyoming’s Plan for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

W.Y.D.O.T. has nearly $24 million to construct charging stations in seven Wyoming communities along federal highways as part of the recent federal investment in electric vehicle infrastructure. The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (N.E.V.I.) plan has been approved. With that approval, the Fiscal Year...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy