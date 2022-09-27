Read full article on original website
Related
buffalobulletin.com
DFS: Need for foster parents ‘dire’ in Johnson, Sheridan counties
BUFFALO —The Department of Family Services is on the hunt for foster parents as it confronts a shortage of placements for children. “We are just in dire need,” said Ashley Handley, foster care coordinator for Johnson and Sheridan counties. The need, Handley said, is the greatest it's been in the four years she's worked for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
buffalobulletin.com
No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage
SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out. The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate” that Shoshoni was on the path to becoming “another Jeffrey City” — a former uranium mining boomtown now home to just a couple dozen people.
oilcity.news
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025
Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: Thank you Johnson County and fare thee well
Eileen and I have been in Buffalo for nearly 10 years and have never contemplated leaving either our fair town or Wyoming. Things change. On Monday, October 3, 2022, we will pull up stakes and move to near Lexington, Kentucky where our daughter Ali and her fiancé Michael live. There are numerous reasons we are taking this leap, but primary is to be closer to them – family.
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding
So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Brad Cline, Veteran Service Officer with the Wyoming Veterans Commission
Brad Cline, Veteran Service Officer with the Wyoming Veterans Commission, spoke about new regulations and new policies associated with the Veterans Administration. Brad talked about the Pact Act, new areas for Agent Orange exposure and why it’s so important for your family to start documenting your health with the VA.
subletteexaminer.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmers Turning To Robots To Ease Labor Shortages
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Automated ordering kiosks at restaurants and self-checkout lines at grocery stores are becoming commonplace. As labor shortages continue to be a problem across the board in the United States, some companies are turning to machines. That includes farmers, who are looking...
Sheridan Media
Sheriff: Buffalo Seeing Increase in Homeless People
Buffalo has seen an increase in the number of homeless people, and that is concerning to local law enforcement and other organizations that deal with the problem. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach discussed the issue with the county commissioners, saying they have recently had two 72-hour emergency holds at the jail on individuals that were homeless, and are seeing more than in the past.
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
oilcity.news
WHY-OMING: WPDN Attorneys on How They do Wyoming Better
At Williams, Porter, Day, and Neville, we do Wyoming Better. We are a Wyoming-focused law firm with deep roots in the state. For over 70 years, we have represented the pinnacle of representation in Wyoming. But why?. Why do our attorneys, some of the best attorneys in the world, choose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
Douglas Budget
See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Old Faithful and was shot by Dave Fales. Dave writes: “The sun had been hidden by low clouds but broke out just when the eruption began.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State’s term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
mybighornbasin.com
First Sparks: Federal Government Approves Wyoming’s Plan for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
W.Y.D.O.T. has nearly $24 million to construct charging stations in seven Wyoming communities along federal highways as part of the recent federal investment in electric vehicle infrastructure. The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (N.E.V.I.) plan has been approved. With that approval, the Fiscal Year...
cowboystatedaily.com
Write-In Candidates Seeking To Unseat Incumbents (And Chuck Gray) In Wyoming General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***yomi. In addition to the 20 third-party candidates who will be on general election ballots in November, there also are a number of write-ins vying for offices around Wyoming. Although write-in campaigns typically face an uphill battle by relying on voters to...
Comments / 0