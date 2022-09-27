ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin promises state funding for $82 million titanium plant in rural Virginia

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhOiW_0iCMgSt100

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that a proposed $82 million titanium recycling plant would receive over $870,000 in state assistance as the commonwealth moves to promote industrial development in southside.

The project would see North Carolina-based IperionX, a titanium manufacturer, open an $82 million facility just outside of South Boston, the largest town in rural Halifax County.

279 Virginia tourism programs to receive over $2.7M to support economic recovery

According to a press release from the governor’s office, sustainability is a major goal of the project, with IperionX claiming they’ll make use of “100% renewable energy to produce 100% recycled titanium.”

“We look forward to supporting this forward-thinking company that will develop a new supply chain of titanium right here in the Commonwealth while creating high-quality jobs,” Youngkin said.

The company will get $873,000 in two initial grants ahead of their $12.5 million investment in the first phase of the facility, which will be a “demonstration facility” aimed at proving the concept. Within three years, according to the governor, the company will be expected to follow that with a $69.6 million expansion to reach their full production capacity.

Nearly 15,000 responses to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender student policy in 24 hours

The first $300,000 will come directly from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, which sets requirements for hiring, wages and investment on the part of the company in exchange for financial support. You can view a report on completed projects that also used the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund here .

The remaining $573,000 will come from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, a state-supported agency that supports business in southside and southwest Virginia that in the past relied heavily on tobacco production, but have economically declined in the past few decades.

The project is expected to create at least 108 new jobs by the time the second phase in completed, and the governor noted that the company would be eligible for additional support from other state agencies. That includes hiring assistance from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which Youngkin indicated the company had already qualified for.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 16

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
County
Halifax County, VA
City
South Boston, VA
South Boston, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
Halifax County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Industry
Augusta Free Press

DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety

Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanium#Southwest Virginia#Renewable Energy#Plant#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Commonwealth
WSET

Biden Administration approves Virginia plan to build out EV Charging along highways

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Biden-Harris Administration on Tuesday announced that Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With this approval, all states,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

108 jobs expected with new titanium metal powder facility in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - IperionX Limited, a U.S. minerals company, plans to make a capital investment totaling $82.1 million to establish Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility, in Halifax County. Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Tuesday morning. The company’s project will develop over two phases,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Appalachian Power adds a second rate increase to customer's bills

Appalachian Power announces second rate hike this month. For the second time this month, a local utility is revealing it will raise rates for customers. Appalachian Power announced earlier in September that beginning on November 1, there would be a price hike for customers, adding about $20 more to their monthly bill. This amount would be for consumers who average 1000 kilowatt hours per month.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Recycling
13newsnow.com

Virginia's plan to expand EV charging network approved by Biden administration

NORFOLK, Va. — The Biden administration announced Tuesday it has approved Virginia's plan to build a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the state. The plan was approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
PLANetizen

Meet Virginia’s Newest Variable Toll Lanes

A new set of express lanes on Virginia’s Interstate 66 with dynamic pricing are getting their first test after two weeks of toll-free driving, reports Neal Augenstein for WTOP. Drivers can see pricing, which can change every 30 minutes, about two miles before deciding whether to enter the express lanes. “The tolling system changes the price, in an attempt to ensure vehicles can maintain an average speed of 55 mph.”
CENTREVILLE, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy