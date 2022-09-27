Read full article on original website
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
Photo Gallery focuses on Buckaroo 2022 Homecoming Parade
Last Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s Buckaroo varsity football game, the community celebrated with a Homecoming Parade through downtown Breckenridge, followed by a pep rally beside the Stephens County Courthouse, and the Breckenridge Texan’s publisher/photographer, Tony Pilkington, was there to capture the excitement for a photo gallery. As the...
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department is Hosting a Fun Fundraiser
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever walk, run, or bicycle event to help raise money for a new pumper truck fund. With the recent wildfires this past year, all area fire departments have stretched their firefighting equipment to its limits. The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire...
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
80-Year-Old Ida Schulz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that 80-year-old Abilene resident, Ida [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
GALLERY: 3 fires ignite in Haskell overnight, high school rushes to be ready for home game after locker room fire
HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires were reported early Tuesday morning, two happening on school grounds and one at a church. While investigation is ongoing, Haskell High School is scrambling to make accommodations for visitors for its home game this Friday. The first fire was reported around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Haskell CISD school grounds, […]
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Texas parking lot
An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday.
kacu.org
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday September 26th
Good news and bad news in our work week forecast weather pattern as cooler air has arrived in the Big Country, that’s the good news. The bad news is it will continue to remain on the dry side for several days. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
