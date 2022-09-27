ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

MIX 92-5

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Photo Gallery focuses on Buckaroo 2022 Homecoming Parade

Last Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s Buckaroo varsity football game, the community celebrated with a Homecoming Parade through downtown Breckenridge, followed by a pep rally beside the Stephens County Courthouse, and the Breckenridge Texan’s publisher/photographer, Tony Pilkington, was there to capture the excitement for a photo gallery. As the...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: 3 fires ignite in Haskell overnight, high school rushes to be ready for home game after locker room fire

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires were reported early Tuesday morning, two happening on school grounds and one at a church. While investigation is ongoing, Haskell High School is scrambling to make accommodations for visitors for its home game this Friday. The first fire was reported around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Haskell CISD school grounds, […]
HASKELL, TX
kacu.org

Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade

Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday September 26th

Good news and bad news in our work week forecast weather pattern as cooler air has arrived in the Big Country, that’s the good news. The bad news is it will continue to remain on the dry side for several days. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
TUSCOLA, TX
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

