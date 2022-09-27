ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
FOX59

Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV

OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
OOLITIC, IN
Fox 59

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
GREENWOOD, IN
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in overnight crash on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. 24th and N. Delaware streets. According to preliminary information, a driver was going west on E. 24th and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

