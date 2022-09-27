Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun that injured herself, her grandmother
AVON, Ind. — An Avon man claimed he was showing his sister guns in his living room when a 4-year-old girl got ahold of one and fired a bullet that injured both herself and her grandmother, according to court documents. Brandon Clark, age 25, was charged with criminal recklessness...
cbs4indy.com
Man is arrested for murder exactly three years to the day after a deadly shooting on Indy northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
'You solved it!' | Anderson man facing preliminary murder charge in killing of his mother
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in custody and facing a preliminary murder charge in the death of his mother. Officers called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Meridian Street, near State Road 32 and Central Avenue, found the body of 49-year-old Janet Hart around 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Fox 59
4-year-old girl, grandmother shot at home in Avon, man arrested in connection to case
AVON, Ind. — A woman and child were injured and a third person is under arrest in connection to a shooting in Avon early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive just before 12:45 p.m.
Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
Woman arrested after cops find dozens of IDs, credit cards in vehicle
A woman was arrested late Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, during which police found dozens of IDs and credit cards, among other items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
WANE-TV
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
cbs4indy.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman who called herself a ‘crackhead’ had 73 stolen credit cards, dozens of government IDs
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers found a trove of stolen credit cards, government identifications, passports, checkbooks and more after pulling over an Indianapolis woman who was driving with an expired temporary license plate. Angela Cook, 47, was arrested for a slew of charges that include identity deception, driving while suspended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV
OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
WTHR
Child Recovers In Hospital After Avon Shooting
The shooting happened at a home near US 36 and State Road 267. That's not far from the Avon Library.
Fox 59
Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
1 killed in crash on Indy's north side after driver runs past stop sign
A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday on the Indianapolis' north side after another person drove through a stop sign and struck with their vehicle, police say.
Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in overnight crash on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. 24th and N. Delaware streets. According to preliminary information, a driver was going west on E. 24th and...
Comments / 0