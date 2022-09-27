Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Storm surge floods areas of Key West, threatens coastal structures
KEY WEST, Fla. – Flooding remained a concern for residents on Wednesday in some areas of the Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida’s Cayo Costa as a Category 4 storm. Storm surge flooded areas of Key West, where the airport and the port closed....
fox35orlando.com
7 rescued from Key West waters due to Hurricane Ian
The United States Coast Guard (USCG) in Key West were called to rescue several people from waters as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast. The video belows captures footage of one of the rescues on Wednesday morning. The USCG said all 7 rescues were separate incidents. "It's always safer to...
Click10.com
Ian to strike southwest Florida today as one of the strongest US hurricanes on record; catastrophic storm surge imminent
Hurricane Ian regrouped yesterday evening as it passed only about 75 miles west of Key West last night, growing into a much larger hurricane and re-strengthening overnight into what will be one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the United States later today. The powerful 155 mph winds from...
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
Key West resident carries dog through floodwaters in harrowing evacuation video
Key West resident Dylon Estevez had to walk through floodwaters carrying his dog to safety after his apartment quickly flooded. Estevez shared the video to Twitter, which shows Estevez evacuating to a higher, drier house several blocks away. Key West was inundated with rain and storm surge as Hurricane Ian moved up the southwest coast of Florida offshore.
10NEWS
These people braved massive waves for the 'gram
KEY WEST, Fla. — High waves from Hurricane Ian began pummeling the sea walls in Key West on Tuesday. But that didn't stop some people from going to the Southernmost Point buoy. A surprising number of people were spotted posing for pictures in front of the massive crashing waves....
Click10.com
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida
MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING; STORM SURGE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY; SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Florida Keys officials are ready and awaiting the tropical storm conditions that Hurricane Ian will send to the Lower Keys this afternoon and to the Middle Keys this evening. Potential storm surge flooding is expected on Wednesday, “AFTER the rain and wind subside,” said Jon Rizzo, forecast warning meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
keysweekly.com
MONROE COUNTY FIRE RESCUERS READY TO ASSIST RESIDENTS AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Downed trees, road flooding and debris were left in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing to the west of Key West and the Lower Keys. With assessment and cleanup efforts underway, Monroe County Fire Rescuers are standing ready to assist residents in unincorporated areas whose homes experienced damage. Response...
Click10.com
Human remains found in mangroves in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in the mangroves Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, two people were working to secure a boat when they stumbled upon the human remains in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5.
WSVN-TV
Man’s video of him carrying his dog through flooded Key West street during Hurricane Ian goes viral
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a rough walk for a man who was forced to carry his dog while evacuating his Key West home, and the video of him wading through waist deep water as Hurricane Ian showed its force has since gone viral. Dylon Estevez was one...
Click10.com
Woman accused of kidnapping toddler at hotel in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she kidnapped a 16-month-old child from a hotel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon around 8:30 a.m. where an employee told authorities that Zita Gasperik took her child without her permission.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST IS SICK OF SEAWEED
Key West’s South Beach may once again be swimmable, without piles of seaweed, or sargassum, and the accompanying stench of its decay that poses a health hazard and hurts the adjacent resort and restaurant. City officials on Sept. 20 approved the installation of a seaweed barrier designed to prevent...
keysweekly.com
RESIDENTS SHARE COMMENTS & CONCERNS ABOUT MARINE SANCTUARY’S NEW MANAGEMENT PLAN
More law enforcement and education, as well the need for better water quality, were among the sentiments relayed by residents during a public comment session on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Restoration Blueprint on Sept. 20 at Coral Shores High School auditorium. A revised draft management plan unveiled...
cityofkeywest-fl.gov
Mayor Teri Johnston signed a Declaration of State of Local Emergency
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 9:28 AM, the City of Key West Mayor Teri Johnston signed a State of Local Emergency Declaration for Tropical Storm Ian. Today, City offices will be open on Monday, September 26, and all services, including Garbage and Recycling, will occur as expected. Monroe County has not issued any evacuation orders at this time. Please monitor the City's website for future updates and the Monroe County Emergency Management Joint Information Center webpage.
