Anyone interested in the Gymnastics team should plan on attending a pre-season student-athlete and parent meeting on Monday, October 10th at 4:30PM in the balcony at the North Canton YMCA Gymnastics Center. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please stop by the Athletic Office or contact Coach Nicholas by email at rgnicholas88@gmail.com.

NORTH CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO