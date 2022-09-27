Read full article on original website
Related
hoovervikings.com
Gymnastics Information
Anyone interested in the Gymnastics team should plan on attending a pre-season student-athlete and parent meeting on Monday, October 10th at 4:30PM in the balcony at the North Canton YMCA Gymnastics Center. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please stop by the Athletic Office or contact Coach Nicholas by email at rgnicholas88@gmail.com.
hoovervikings.com
2022-23 Ticket Prices
Pre-purchasing of tickets is HIGHLY recommended online at: https://hoovervikings.com/event-tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, however, to streamline the process and save time, we encourage fans to purchase tickets prior to the event. Tickets are CREDIT CARD ONLY. There are NO CASH SALES at the gate. 2022-2023 Ticket Prices.
Comments / 0