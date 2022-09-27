ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews prioritize repairs to Jackson water storage tanks

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson leaders said the city’s water system continued to experience significant water leaks throughout they system.

They said crews are responding to leaks throughout the city and will continue to prioritize repairs to protect the storage tanks. Officials said repairs on Monday and Tuesday have allowed the Suncrest and Elaine tanks to recover.

Severed water line leads to boil water notice for 1,000 Jackson customers

Repairs to a water leak on Monday on Gary Road stabilized the well system and the well system tanks recovered by Tuesday morning. Forest Hill High School has restored pressure.

Overall water production is now at a stable level at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. This continues to help the plant maintain pressure in spite of the significant leaks that are developing in system.

Leaders said work continues at both the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Plant each day. A large group of EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) teams are supplementing O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell staff with assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

